CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 launching on July 8- Check out what’s coming

CMF unveiled the launch date for Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.

CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro 2 launching on July 8- Check out what’s coming
CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, Watch Pro launching on July 8, check details. (CMF)

Nothing's sub-brand, CMF finally revealed the official launch date for the Phone 1. With the announcement, the company also unveiled that it will be announcing CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 alongside the CMF Phone 1 on July 8. The CMF Phone 1 has been in talks for some time due to leaks and rumours and now it will finally be unveiled next month with two new surprise offerings. If you have been waiting for the upcoming CMF products, then know what these products have in store for the users.

CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2 launch

The CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2 will officially launch on July 8, 2024 at 2:30 pm IST. CMF by Nothing shared an X post revealing the list of products and the launch date for the anticipated products. The launch of the products will be done alongside Nothing's upcoming Community Update, therefore, the company may also unveil upcoming plans with the new CMF products.

Earlier, there were speculations about the CMF Watch Pro 2 as it appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Now, with the company announcement, it is confirmed that the devices will make their debut together.

CMF Phone 1 expected specs

According to leaks and rumours, the CMF Phone 1 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with UFS 2.2 storage of 128GB and 256GB. It may come with a dual camera setup both with 50MP sensors. On the front, it is expected to sport a 50MP selfie camera. The CMF Phone 1 is rumoured to be backed by a 5000mAh battery that may support 33W fast charging.

The CMF Phone 1 is suspected to have a box price of Rs.19999. However, the box price may differ from the official launch price. Note that the specification and features are based on leaks, therefore, take it with a grain of salt.

