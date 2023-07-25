Color bingo! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could come in these new shades

We're just a day away from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event where the South Korean giant will unveil its next generation of foldable smartphones, along with other gadgets such as tablets, smartwatches, and possibly wireless earbuds. Details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 have already been leaked over the past few months, with information such as reported specs, design, camera, and other hardware now out in the wild. We've also heard whispers about the possible color options of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and reports say that it could come in several new colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: All the color options

According to a tweet by analyst Ross Young, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would be launched the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in as many as eight color options for users to choose from. Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink would be the previous “higher volume” color options, while there would also be Blue, Green, Platinum, and Yellow colored Z Flip 5s.

That means Beige, Gray, Light Green, and Light Pink would be the official colors of the Z Flip 5 that will be available in online and offline retail stores. On the other hand, the Blue, Green, Platinum, and Yellow would either be exclusively offered on Samsung's brand website or as part of the Samsung Bespoke program where users can customize the color options differently on the top and bottom halves of their smartphones with special color combinations.

SnoopyTech earlier shared renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a tweet that showed the devices in these new colors. The tipster called these shades Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite, and these could be the official names of these colors.

Other renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 were also reported by WinFuture, and they too come in Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite color options.

Do note that all the above information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official confirmation by Samsung will reveal the actual colors and other details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is scheduled to be at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on July 26.

Be sure to check our live coverage of the event and catch up on all the latest updates!