Icon

Early Black Friday Sale: Uncover the best Samsung deals of 2023 right now

Early Black Friday offers are live, featuring discounts on top-notch Samsung phones. From the powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra to the sleek Galaxy Z Fold 5, don't miss these savings.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 17:25 IST
Icon
Samsung
Grab the early black Friday deals on Samsung’s top picks. (REUTERS)
Samsung
Grab the early black Friday deals on Samsung’s top picks. (REUTERS)

Exciting news for Samsung fans! The early Black Friday Samsung deals have arrived and there's a bunch of fantastic discounts available right now. We've put together a list of the top Samsung phone deals for 2023, so if you're eyeing a premium Samsung product, now's the time to check out these great offers.

While Black Friday officially falls on November 24 this year, many retailers on both sides of the pond are already rolling out Black Friday-level discounts on Samsung products. Samsung's early Black Friday deals are something you won't want to miss.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Get your hands on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a massive 512GB storage at a discounted price. Packed with a stunning display, powerful chipset, and top-notch cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is considered one of the best phones available today. Amazon is offering a strong pre-Black Friday deal at $1,179.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23

The base-level Galaxy S23 is currently available at an almost-record-low price of $701.80 on Amazon. Despite being the entry-level model in the Galaxy S23 range, it stands out as one of the most capable and stylish Samsung phones. For $701.80, you will enjoy Qualcomm's leading Snapdragon Gen 8 2 chipset, a crisp 120Hz display, and three impressive rear cameras.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

For those fascinated by foldable phones, the newly released Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now at a record-low price of $1,619.99 on Amazon. In our review, we praised its thinner, lighter, flatter, and faster design. Don't expect this low price to drop much, if at all, on Black Friday itself.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Hurry! Amazon still has the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 available for purchase at a record-low price of $1,399. Despite stock running out quickly, this foldable phone offers improved durability and great specs. Consider though, you can snag the newer Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just a bit more.

5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

If you're in the market for a capable mid-range Samsung handset, check out Amazon's record-setting deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at £449. While the battery life might not be stellar, the attractive screen, powerful processor, and impressive features make the S21 FE a compelling choice to last you for the next few years.

Don't miss out on these amazing Samsung deals – grab them before Black Friday arrives!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 17:25 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Early Black Friday Sale: Uncover the best Samsung deals of 2023 right now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon