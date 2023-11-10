Early Black Friday Sale: Uncover the best Samsung deals of 2023 right now

Exciting news for Samsung fans! The early Black Friday Samsung deals have arrived and there's a bunch of fantastic discounts available right now. We've put together a list of the top Samsung phone deals for 2023, so if you're eyeing a premium Samsung product, now's the time to check out these great offers.

While Black Friday officially falls on November 24 this year, many retailers on both sides of the pond are already rolling out Black Friday-level discounts on Samsung products. Samsung's early Black Friday deals are something you won't want to miss.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Get your hands on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a massive 512GB storage at a discounted price. Packed with a stunning display, powerful chipset, and top-notch cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is considered one of the best phones available today. Amazon is offering a strong pre-Black Friday deal at $1,179.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23

The base-level Galaxy S23 is currently available at an almost-record-low price of $701.80 on Amazon. Despite being the entry-level model in the Galaxy S23 range, it stands out as one of the most capable and stylish Samsung phones. For $701.80, you will enjoy Qualcomm's leading Snapdragon Gen 8 2 chipset, a crisp 120Hz display, and three impressive rear cameras.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

For those fascinated by foldable phones, the newly released Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now at a record-low price of $1,619.99 on Amazon. In our review, we praised its thinner, lighter, flatter, and faster design. Don't expect this low price to drop much, if at all, on Black Friday itself.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Hurry! Amazon still has the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 available for purchase at a record-low price of $1,399. Despite stock running out quickly, this foldable phone offers improved durability and great specs. Consider though, you can snag the newer Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just a bit more.

5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

If you're in the market for a capable mid-range Samsung handset, check out Amazon's record-setting deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at £449. While the battery life might not be stellar, the attractive screen, powerful processor, and impressive features make the S21 FE a compelling choice to last you for the next few years.

Don't miss out on these amazing Samsung deals – grab them before Black Friday arrives!

