Exciting rumours surround iPhone 16 series - 10 exciting upgrades likely

Following the successful debut of the iPhone 15 series in 2023, Apple is reportedly gearing up for the release of the iPhone 16 series in September 2024, with several notable improvements in the works. According to a report from MacRumors, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a larger display, measuring around 6.3 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to sport an even more substantial 6.9-inch screen. Although the iPhone 16 series is still roughly ten months away, there are already hints at ten enhancements we might see in these new models.

iPhone 16: Features (Rumoured)

First and foremost, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are anticipated to showcase larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. The Pro model will likely feature a 6.27-inch display, while the Pro Max could sport a generous 6.85-inch screen.

In terms of camera layout, whispers suggest that the standard iPhone 16 models might revert to a vertical configuration, resembling the setup seen in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to elevate the photography game with a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens and the groundbreaking inclusion of a super telephoto periscope camera in the Pro Max variant, promising unprecedented optical zoom capabilities.

Under the hood, Apple enthusiasts can anticipate the introduction of the A18 Pro chip, manufactured using TSMC's cutting-edge second-generation 3nm process, known as N3E. The rumoured Action Button, first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro models, could find its way into the standard iPhone 16 models, offering users enhanced functionality.

Further speculations point to the deployment of A17 chips in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, deviating from the A17 Pro chip found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. AI enthusiasts can look forward to new Siri features, driven by extensive language models in iOS 18, with on-device AI capabilities potentially exclusive to the iPhone 16 series.

In a move towards diversification, Apple might introduce a top-tier iPhone 16 "Ultra," boasting additional camera enhancements, an expansive display, and potentially even a portless design. To address concerns about overheating, Apple is said to be developing a graphene thermal system for the entire iPhone 16 lineup, with the Pro models potentially incorporating metal battery casings.

As the countdown to the iPhone 16 series launch begins, the anticipation for these ten speculated upgrades only intensifies, promising a new era of innovation in the realm of smartphones.