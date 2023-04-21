Eyeing the iPhone 15? Then you must check this fancy phone out too

If you are a fan of premium smartphones such as the upcoming iPhone 15, you should also know about this phone which can potentially offer stunning features – Google Pixel Fold.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 19:12 IST
Google Pixel Fold
View all Images
Google Pixel Fold could launch at the Google I/O 2023. (Jon Prosser/ FrontPageTech)

If you are eagerly waiting for the iPhone 15 series to arrive, then there's one more option which you can go for – the Google Pixel Fold. Foldable smartphones are gaining more popularity day by day and these devices offer something unique compared to the generic smartphones with identical looks and at par specs. Samsung has two offerings in the foldable segment with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series while Oppo has entered the Flip phone market too with its Oppo Find N2 Flip. Now Google is also set to dip its toes in the foldable smartphone market with the rumoured Google Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold: What could it bring?

It is being suggested that the Google Pixel Fold will have a similar form factor as the Oppo Find N. To be specific, it is expected to feature a 5.79-inch outer display with a hole-punch camera cutout at the center and a 7.69-inch inner screen with a right-aligned selfie camera cutout, according to tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) on Twitter. The leaks also suggest that it could also feature OLED panels with ultra-thin glass supplied by Samsung.

Earlier leaks suggested that the upcoming Pixel Fold will be powered by Google's latest Tensor G2 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM. Moreover, it is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The listing observed by 9to5Google also revealed that it will come in 256GB and 512GB variants.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel Fold: Expected pricing

9to5Google earlier reported that the Pixel Fold could be priced around the $1400 mark. On the other hand, FrontPageTech has revealed that Google could price its upcoming Fold smartphone as high as $1799, putting it at par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Debayan Roy has further corroborated this claim that is could be priced at $1799.

Although, it should be noted that all these leaks are based on leaks and unofficial listings and should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement by Google will reveal the actual specs, pricing and other information about the Google Pixel Fold.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 19:11 IST
Tags:
