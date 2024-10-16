 Foldable phone buying guide: 5 things you should consider before choosing one | Mobile News

Foldable phone buying guide: 5 things you should consider before choosing one

Are you thinking about buying a foldable phone? Consider these five key features to help you make an informed decision before your purchase.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2024, 14:14 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Know which book-style foldable is better
Foldable phone buying guide
1/5 Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with several upgrades on July 10, 2024. The book-style foldable smartphone comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Foldd 5. For starters, the Fold weighs only 239 grams whereas, the Fold 5 weighs 253 grams, making it heavy and bulky. Therefore, the new generation is more light, sleek, and compact in comparison to the older generation model. (HT Tech)
Foldable phone buying guide
2/5 The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a larger cover display of 6.3-inch with Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display technology. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 6.2-inch display and it does not support LTPO technology. In terms of the main display, both smartphones come with a 7.6-inch screen size and 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, both devices offer somewhat similar specifications when it comes to display technology and size. (Samsung )
Foldable phone buying guide
3/5 For performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with  12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Additionally, both smartphones support Galaxy AI features, however, the Fold 6 comes with some new AI features.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Foldable phone buying guide
4/5 In terms of camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Fold 5 feature similar cameras with a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, both smartphones come with a 4MP under display camera and a 10MP cover-display selfie camera.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Foldable phone buying guide
5/5 In terms of battery performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, both come with a 4400mAh battery that supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Therefore, Samsung have not provided many upgrades with camera and battery life for the new generation of foldable smartphones.  (Samsung )
Foldable phone buying guide
icon View all Images
Discover key features to consider when choosing a foldable phone that suits your lifestyle and needs. (Unsplash)

Foldable phones have gained traction in the tech market recently, moving past initial challenges such as high prices and limited functionality. The advancements in design and pricing in 2023 laid the groundwork for a broader selection of devices in 2024. Major brands like Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Oneplus now offer refined foldable options, making it essential for consumers to understand what to look for when selecting a device.

If you're considering purchasing a foldable phone, keep these five key features in mind:

1. Display Quality

The display serves as the centrepiece of any foldable phone. A high-resolution screen with good pixel density ensures clarity for text and images, especially when unfolded. Consider a device with a bright display for outdoor use. While creases are common in foldable technology, opting for a model where the crease is less noticeable can enhance your viewing experience.

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition phone to launch on October 30- All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Form Factor: Flip or Fold?

Foldable phones primarily fall into two categories: horizontally folding (book-style) and vertically folding (clamshell-style). Horizontally folding phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open, create a tablet-like interface, suitable for multitasking and media consumption. In contrast, vertically folding models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 50f focus on portability. Choose the style that aligns with your daily needs.

Also read: Infinix Zero Flip India pricing leaks prior to October 17 launch: Here's what we know

3. Hinge Mechanism

The hinge plays a vital role in a foldable phone's usability and durability. A smooth hinge without wobble allows for stable operation. Durability is key; select a hinge designed to endure repeated folding and unfolding. Some models, like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, feature a “Flex Mode” that permits various angles, adding to their functionality.

4. Camera System

Camera capabilities remain a significant factor when evaluating foldable phones. A versatile camera system with multiple lenses—wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto—can adapt to various photography needs. Devices like the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and OnePlus Open showcase impressive camera technology. Seek features such as optical image stabilisation and low-light performance. Some foldables allow the cover screen to serve as a viewfinder, enhancing the selfie experience.

Also read: Apple iPad mini launched in India with powerful A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence: All details

5. Battery Life and Durability

Foldable phones often contain larger batteries due to their expansive displays, yet battery life can vary. Look for a device with substantial battery capacity to support prolonged use. Fast charging features can also help, along with a processor and software designed for power efficiency to limit battery drain. Given the investment in a foldable phone, durability is crucial. Consider models with water and dust resistance, ideally those with an IP rating (e.g., IPX8). A robust screen protector can further safeguard against scratches, while a solid warranty and reliable customer support can offer additional assurance.

By evaluating these five essential features, you can make a more informed choice when selecting a foldable phone that meets your requirements. As technology progresses, the market will likely continue to present innovative and versatile foldable options.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 14:14 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch inching closer: camera, design changes reflect in leaked case honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone 15 pro available for under 98,000 on flipkart – these users should buy it over iphone 16 pro 5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iphone 16, pixel 9 pro xl and more google pixel 9 pro pre-orders to start in india after a two-month wait: price and everything you need to know xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details oneplus 13 could launch with custom snapdragon 8 elite chip: check launch date, expected specs and more samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy android 15 release: here’s when pixel phones may get big google update samsung’s most expensive phone may look like this, expected to cost over…
Home Mobile Mobile News Foldable phone buying guide: 5 things you should consider before choosing one
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia’s rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards
Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream personal game libraries starting next month- Details
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming
Red Dead Redemption PC release

Red Dead Redemption PC release: System requirements, upgrades, and key details for gamers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets