Foldable phone buying guide: 5 things you should consider before choosing one

Foldable phones have gained traction in the tech market recently, moving past initial challenges such as high prices and limited functionality. The advancements in design and pricing in 2023 laid the groundwork for a broader selection of devices in 2024. Major brands like Samsung, Google, Xiaomi, Motorola, and Oneplus now offer refined foldable options, making it essential for consumers to understand what to look for when selecting a device.

If you're considering purchasing a foldable phone, keep these five key features in mind:

1. Display Quality

The display serves as the centrepiece of any foldable phone. A high-resolution screen with good pixel density ensures clarity for text and images, especially when unfolded. Consider a device with a bright display for outdoor use. While creases are common in foldable technology, opting for a model where the crease is less noticeable can enhance your viewing experience.

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage Motorola Razr 50 Ultra 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.9 inches Display Size

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition phone to launch on October 30- All details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

2. Form Factor: Flip or Fold?

Foldable phones primarily fall into two categories: horizontally folding (book-style) and vertically folding (clamshell-style). Horizontally folding phones, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open, create a tablet-like interface, suitable for multitasking and media consumption. In contrast, vertically folding models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 50f focus on portability. Choose the style that aligns with your daily needs.

Also read: Infinix Zero Flip India pricing leaks prior to October 17 launch: Here's what we know

3. Hinge Mechanism

The hinge plays a vital role in a foldable phone's usability and durability. A smooth hinge without wobble allows for stable operation. Durability is key; select a hinge designed to endure repeated folding and unfolding. Some models, like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6, feature a “Flex Mode” that permits various angles, adding to their functionality.

4. Camera System

Camera capabilities remain a significant factor when evaluating foldable phones. A versatile camera system with multiple lenses—wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto—can adapt to various photography needs. Devices like the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and OnePlus Open showcase impressive camera technology. Seek features such as optical image stabilisation and low-light performance. Some foldables allow the cover screen to serve as a viewfinder, enhancing the selfie experience.

Also read: Apple iPad mini launched in India with powerful A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence: All details

5. Battery Life and Durability

Foldable phones often contain larger batteries due to their expansive displays, yet battery life can vary. Look for a device with substantial battery capacity to support prolonged use. Fast charging features can also help, along with a processor and software designed for power efficiency to limit battery drain. Given the investment in a foldable phone, durability is crucial. Consider models with water and dust resistance, ideally those with an IP rating (e.g., IPX8). A robust screen protector can further safeguard against scratches, while a solid warranty and reliable customer support can offer additional assurance.

By evaluating these five essential features, you can make a more informed choice when selecting a foldable phone that meets your requirements. As technology progresses, the market will likely continue to present innovative and versatile foldable options.