Infinix is all set to launch its first flip foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip, in the Indian market on 17 October. It will be a clamshell-style device, based on what we've seen from the international launch, and it will feature a 3.64-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch FHD+ inner display. Now, just ahead of the launch, based on reports, the brand has confirmed via a press release that the device will retail for around ₹55,000, making it one of the most affordable flip foldables in the Indian market.

Infinix Zero Flip: What to Expect

Internationally, the Infinix Zero Flip comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, an octa-core chip based on the 6nm process. It is coupled with 8GB RAM, which can be expanded via virtual memory. In terms of optics, the device features a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, you also get a 50MP shooter. The device will reportedly ship with GoPro integration, similar to the Infinix Zero 40, which launched last month.

As for the Indian variant, it is expected to launch with the same specifications, including 512GB storage, a 6.9-inch FHD+ 120Hz inner display, and the 3.64-inch cover panel. The device is also expected to pack a 4,720mAh batterywith support for 70W fast charging.

Infinix Zero Flip Availability

Infinix Zero Flip will be sold on Flipkart, with pre-order dates and the sale date to be revealed tomorrow when the brand officially launches the device in the country. The phone is expected to be available in two finishes: Rock Black and Blossom Glow.

