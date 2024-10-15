Apple has today, ahead of the speculated time, unveiled the new iPad mini with support for Apple Intelligence. This 7th generation model comes with a much more powerful chipset in the form of the A17 Pro and even supports the Apple Pencil Pro, just like the iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air with the M2 chipset. Notably, the iPad mini has been updated after a gap of three years, and this could be a significant upgrade for those considering a new purchase, especially with the addition of support for Apple Intelligence. Another major advantage is that Apple now offers 128GB as the base storage, instead of the 64GB featured in the outgoing model.

Also Read: Why Apple iPhone SE 4 and Google Pixel 9a could be 2025's most exciting phones

You may be interested in Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Apple iPhone 16 Plus Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 13% OFF 13% OFF Apple iPhone 13 Blue

Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

iPad mini with Apple Intelligence: Price in India and Availability

The Apple iPad mini is available in three storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, retailing for ₹49,900, ₹59,900, and ₹79,900, respectively. It is also available in four finishes: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. It will be available for purchase across various retail outlets, including Apple India's online store, its offline stores—Apple BKC and Apple Saket—and other authorised retailers from 23rd October. You can already place your order on Apple's website.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For education, the new iPad mini starts at ₹44,900 and is available for new students, their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers.

Also Read: Adobe MAX 2024: Firefly AI now lets you ‘extend' shots in Premiere Pro, remove distractions in Photoshop with one tap

iPad mini with Apple Intelligence: Specifications and features

The Apple iPad mini 7 is powered by the Apple A17 Pro chipset, the same 3nm chipset that powers the iPhone 15 Pro—Apple's flagship iPhone from last year. This means iPadOS 18 running on the iPad mini supports all the Apple Intelligence features, including writing tools, revamped Siri, and more. Apple claims this chipset allows for a 2x performance boost in Neural Engine performance compared to the last-generation model, along with all-day battery life.

Coming to the display, the iPad mini retains the 8.3-inch display size, and offer Apple's Liquid Retina tech with support for True Tone and P3 wide colour.

Apple also states that the new iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 6E, which offers twice the performance of the previous generation.

As for the optics, Apple has included a 12MP rear camera that now supports SmartHDR 4 for better dynamic range and a smart document scanning experience. On the front, there's a 12MP camera as well, with support for Centre Stage, similar to the more expensive models.

Additionally, just like the iPad Pro and iPad Air, the iPad mini now supports Apple Pencil Pro—unlocking a range of new creative possibilities in apps like Procreate, and offering an improved note-taking experience with features like barrel roll detection, haptic feedback, Apple Pencil hover, and even the ability to squeeze the Pencil Pro's barrel to bring up the tool menu. That said, you can also use the Apple Pencil (USB-C) with the new iPad mini, if you wish to.

Also Read: ChatGPT didn't interfere in 2024 Indian election, OpenAI claims it stopped malware creation