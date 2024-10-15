 Apple iPad mini launched in India with powerful A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence: All details | Mobile News

Apple iPad mini launched in India with powerful A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence: All details

iPad mini has been updated after a three-year gap and now comes equipped with the powerful 3nm A17 Pro chipset, along with support for pro features like Apple Intelligence and Apple Pencil Pro.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 15 2024, 22:13 IST
Apple iPad mini launched in India with powerful A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence: All details
iPad mini will get Apple Intelligence features with iPadOS 18.1. (Apple)

Apple has today, ahead of the speculated time, unveiled the new iPad mini with support for Apple Intelligence. This 7th generation model comes with a much more powerful chipset in the form of the A17 Pro and even supports the Apple Pencil Pro, just like the iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air with the M2 chipset. Notably, the iPad mini has been updated after a gap of three years, and this could be a significant upgrade for those considering a new purchase, especially with the addition of support for Apple Intelligence. Another major advantage is that Apple now offers 128GB as the base storage, instead of the 64GB featured in the outgoing model.

iPad mini with Apple Intelligence: Price in India and Availability

The Apple iPad mini is available in three storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, retailing for 49,900, 59,900, and 79,900, respectively. It is also available in four finishes: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. It will be available for purchase across various retail outlets, including Apple India's online store, its offline stores—Apple BKC and Apple Saket—and other authorised retailers from 23rd October. You can already place your order on Apple's website.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For education, the new iPad mini starts at 44,900 and is available for new students, their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and home-school teachers.

iPad mini with Apple Intelligence: Specifications and features

The Apple iPad mini 7 is powered by the Apple A17 Pro chipset, the same 3nm chipset that powers the iPhone 15 Pro—Apple's flagship iPhone from last year. This means iPadOS 18 running on the iPad mini supports all the Apple Intelligence features, including writing tools, revamped Siri, and more. Apple claims this chipset allows for a 2x performance boost in Neural Engine performance compared to the last-generation model, along with all-day battery life.

Coming to the display, the iPad mini retains the 8.3-inch display size, and offer Apple's Liquid Retina tech with support for True Tone and P3 wide colour.

Apple also states that the new iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 6E, which offers twice the performance of the previous generation.

As for the optics, Apple has included a 12MP rear camera that now supports SmartHDR 4 for better dynamic range and a smart document scanning experience. On the front, there's a 12MP camera as well, with support for Centre Stage, similar to the more expensive models.

Additionally, just like the iPad Pro and iPad Air, the iPad mini now supports Apple Pencil Pro—unlocking a range of new creative possibilities in apps like Procreate, and offering an improved note-taking experience with features like barrel roll detection, haptic feedback, Apple Pencil hover, and even the ability to squeeze the Pencil Pro's barrel to bring up the tool menu. That said, you can also use the Apple Pencil (USB-C) with the new iPad mini, if you wish to.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 19:27 IST
