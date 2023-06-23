Good news for foldable fans! Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price set to be slashed

In a recent leak ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, a Twitter user, who goes by the name of Revegnus, stated that the price of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be slashed. He indicated that the price will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which cost $1,799 when it was launched last year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 pricing leak does hold some credibility. The foldable phones are generally costlier than all other phones, which stops smartphone users from making the purchase. However, it has been noticed that as soon as the price drops, they are willing to embrace the foldable phones and make the purchase, according to Tom's Guide.

This observation states that the price reduction can immensely benefit the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Why the foldable competition is heating up

A Samsung executive has expressed commitment to making foldable phones mainstream and they will enhance their durability and will make the smartphone more affordable. While the Galaxy Z Flip saw a price reduction, the Galaxy Z Fold has remained relatively expensive, with only a slight decrease in subsequent releases. Due to the limited competition of foldable phones in the market, Samsung kept the prices higher. However, now the scenario has changed as other smartphone companies like Google and OnePlus are entering the foldable phone market with devices such as the Pixel Fold and OnePlus V Fold, posing potential competition for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Why prices are a serious concern this year

According to Tom's Guide, in light of high competition, a decrease in the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would make a significant impression on consumers. The tough competition from the Pixel Fold can drastically affect the market position of Galaxy Z Fold as they both are at similar prices of $1,799, further emphasizing the importance of a price adjustment.

Exactly how things will pan out eventually is unclear, but it is a compelling example of the positive impact that competition may have