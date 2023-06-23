Good news for foldable fans! Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price set to be slashed

In some great news for foldable phone fans, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may get a price reduction.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 12:19 IST
Google Pixel Fold coming! Check best alternatives- Galaxy Z Fold4, Tecno Phantom V Fold, more
Google Pixel Fold
1/5 Google is all set to enter the foldable phone segment with its Pixel Fold which will be launching on May 10. Ahead of the Google I/O 2023 event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, the company has provided an official look at the Pixel Fold. In the small video shared, we can see the Pixel Fold in white colour, starting with the triple rear camera setup and shiny hinge. The footage also shows the foldable in opened and closed state. We can see how thin the Pixel Fold is and the inner screen. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
2/5 According to a tipster named Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit the market at USD1799 or Rs. 148000. The phone is likely to get a 5.8 inch cover display and a 7.69 inch inner display along with triple rear camera setup (48MP main camera+ 10.8MP ultra wide+ 10.8MP telephoto), dual speaker, and more. Powered by Tensor G2, the phone will run on Android 13 and is expected to weigh 283 grams. Also, it is being said that the Pixel Fold can get a bigger battery of 4500mAh along with a 20W charger. Check the alternatives of Pixel Fold below. (Google)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Currently available for Rs. 164999 on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and gets a 7.6 inch Full HD+ Display along with a triple rear camera set up of 50MP + 12MP + 10MP  and a 10MP front camera. the phone also houses a 4400mAh battery. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is currently priced at Rs. 88888 on Amazon under its Summer Sale deal. Running on MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset, the phone gets a 6.42 inch display, along with a 50MP main rear camera and a 5000mAh Battery. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Currently available for Rs. 125900 on Flipkart, the Galaxy Z Fold3 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core chipset. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup of 12MP each and a front camera of 10MP and also houses a 4400mAh battery. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
View all Images
Price reduction is likely for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Technizo Concept / Super Roader)

In a recent leak ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, a Twitter user, who goes by the name of Revegnus, stated that the price of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be slashed. He indicated that the price will be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which cost $1,799 when it was launched last year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 pricing leak does hold some credibility. The foldable phones are generally costlier than all other phones, which stops smartphone users from making the purchase. However, it has been noticed that as soon as the price drops, they are willing to embrace the foldable phones and make the purchase, according to Tom's Guide.

This observation states that the price reduction can immensely benefit the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Why the foldable competition is heating up

A Samsung executive has expressed commitment to making foldable phones mainstream and they will enhance their durability and will make the smartphone more affordable. While the Galaxy Z Flip saw a price reduction, the Galaxy Z Fold has remained relatively expensive, with only a slight decrease in subsequent releases. Due to the limited competition of foldable phones in the market, Samsung kept the prices higher. However, now the scenario has changed as other smartphone companies like Google and OnePlus are entering the foldable phone market with devices such as the Pixel Fold and OnePlus V Fold, posing potential competition for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Why prices are a serious concern this year

According to Tom's Guide, in light of high competition, a decrease in the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would make a significant impression on consumers. The tough competition from the Pixel Fold can drastically affect the market position of Galaxy Z Fold as they both are at similar prices of $1,799, further emphasizing the importance of a price adjustment.

Exactly how things will pan out eventually is unclear, but it is a compelling example of the positive impact that competition may have

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 12:18 IST
