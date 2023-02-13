    Trending News

    Google kills 2 of its Pixel smartphones! Know if it impacts you

    Google has killed 2 of its most popular smartphones with its latest update. Is your phone one of them?

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 13:37 IST
    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
    image caption
    1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
    6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Google Pixel 4
    View all Images
    Google has killed off 2 phones with its latest update. (Google)

    Google has recently confirmed that it has killed off 2 of its best-selling smartphones with its latest update. Google has decided to kill off two of its best-selling smartphones – Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. First launched in 2013, Google's Pixel smartphones have developed a reputation for having some of the best camera systems in the smartphone industry. Moreover, Pixel phones provide a stock android experience, something which other companies could learn from. However, the Pixel series hasn't been without its issues. 2021's Pixel 6 was plagued by software bugs as reported by many users. However, Google bounced back with the Pixel 7 series which has received rave reviews from users.

    In a confirmation given to 9to5Google, Google has confirmed that Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have received their last OTA updates, meaning anyone owning these smartphones will not receive any further Android or security updates from Google. Although Google announced that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL reached end-of-life back in October 2022 when Google pushed out its last guaranteed OTA update, the company was expected to release one last security patch. And that has been done.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The software update is termed TP1A.221005.002.B2 and it has been rolled out, meaning users can download this last update on their Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL devices. If you haven't received the update, don't panic as it takes time for the update to be rolled out to all the devices.

    What's next for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL users?

    Google regularly pushed out updates bringing new features to the public as well as improving its security restrictions and patch vulnerabilities. These updates are crucial as they plug the holes, fix vulnerabilities as well as add additional layers of security to protect the phone from hackers and cybercriminals. So, if you're a Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL user, the only way to stay safe is to upgrade to a newer smartphone.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 13:36 IST
    Google kills 2 of its Pixel smartphones! Know if it impacts you
