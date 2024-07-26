 Google Phone app to now detect and block scam calls in real time, gets new AI features | Mobile News

Google Phone app to now detect and block scam calls in real time, gets new AI features

Google is enhancing its Phone app with Gemini Nano AI to detect and block scam calls, providing users with real-time protection and increased security. Here;s what it means for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 15:47 IST
Google Phone app to now detect and block scam calls in real time, gets new AI features
Google's Phone app will soon use Gemini Nano AI to detect and prevent scam calls effectively. (Pexels)

Google is set to enhance its Phone app with advanced AI capabilities designed to combat scam calls. The integration of Gemini Nano AI aims to identify and mitigate both spam and scam calls, promising to elevate user security.

The Google Phone app, a standard call management tool for Android smartphones, already features a robust spam detection system. This system either blocks unwanted calls or alerts users with warnings. With the upcoming update, the app will also support reverse call lookups, offering users additional tools to manage their incoming calls, according to a report by Android Authority. 

Also read: Microsoft Bing gets generative AI search, promises accurate results and no impact on website traffic - All details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

AI-Powered Scam Detection in Development

The anticipated anti-scam functionality, powered by Gemini AI, is expected to be included in a future release of the Google Phone app. This feature has already been showcased on Google Pixel devices, indicating that it could soon be available to a wider range of Android users. The new capability was spotted in the beta version 138.0.654539475 of the app, under the codename “Sharpie.” During the recent Google I/O event, Google demonstrated how Gemini Nano AI can detect scam calls by analysing conversation patterns in real-time.

Real-Time Alerts for Scam Calls

According to Google, the AI will provide real-time alerts during calls if it detects patterns commonly associated with scams. The beta version's code suggests that the feature will differentiate between spam and scam calls, allowing users to report calls manually if a scam manages to bypass the system.

Also read: Google Doodle for Paris 2024 Olympics: Tech giant kicks off mega sporting event with unique river ceremony- Have a look

On-Device AI Processing for Enhanced Privacy

Gemini Nano AI has been specifically developed for smartphones, ensuring that most of the AI processing will occur on the device itself. This approach enhances privacy protection but may limit the feature's availability to devices with adequate hardware capabilities.

Users will not be forced to adopt the new AI feature. Instead, Google plans to offer Gemini Nano AI as an opt-in service, giving users the choice to activate it. This flexible approach ensures that users who prefer to rely on their existing call management methods can continue to do so.

Also read: Noida doctor loses 60 lakh in 2 days through digital arrest scam: What is it and how it works

While spam calls have become easier to identify and block, scam calls present a more sophisticated challenge. Scammers constantly evolve their tactics to avoid detection, making them a significant threat, especially to less tech-savvy users. AI-powered detection could provide a critical layer of protection, helping users recognize potential scam calls and take preventive measures.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 15:47 IST
