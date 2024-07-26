 Google Doodle for Paris 2024 Olympics: Tech giant kicks off mega sporting event with unique river ceremony- Have a look | Tech News
Google has launched a vibrant Olympic-themed Doodle to celebrate the Paris 2024 Games, featuring playful animations and providing real-time updates on events and schedules. Here’s what more you need to know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 14:39 IST
Google Doodle for Paris 2024 Olympics
Google kicks off the 2024 Paris Olympics with a festive Doodle and real-time updates. (Google)

Google has launched an animated Doodle to mark the opening of the 2024 Summer Olympics, featuring whimsical animals engaging in a variety of sports. The search engine giant has also adorned its logo with a festive Olympic tribute.

Tonight, Paris will make history as it kicks off the 2024 Olympic Games with a unique opening ceremony along the Seine River. This innovative approach diverges from traditional stadium events, showcasing France's creative flair in hosting the world's premier sporting event.

Also read: HMD Crest, HMD Crest Max phones launched in India: Check design, specifications, price and more

Interactive Olympic Features on Google

The Olympic-themed Google Doodle, crafted by Doodler Helene Leroux and guest artist Chris O'Hara, highlights various sports through animation. In addition to the Doodle, Google Search will feature a “Most Searched Playground” quiz, inspired by “Where's Waldo?”, designed to challenge users on their knowledge of legendary athletes, iconic sports, and the vibrant cultures of Paris and the Olympics, according to a report by 9to5Google. 

Google Search will provide real-time updates for the 329 events spanning 19 days. Users can access schedules, results, medal counts, top video highlights, daily recaps, and the latest stories and social media updates by searching for specific countries, sports, athletes, or general game information.

Also read: Noida doctor loses 60 lakh in 2 days through digital arrest scam: What is it and how it works

Paris Prepares for a Grand Event

Paris is preparing to host an estimated 300,000 spectators along the Seine, in contrast to the more subdued Tokyo Olympics. The city's plan includes a sustainable and cost-effective approach, with many competitions held at iconic Parisian landmarks. This opening ceremony is set to be a memorable event, setting the stage for a fortnight of athletic excellence. Athletes will compete in traditional sports such as track and field and swimming, along with new events like breakdancing and surfing.

How to Navigate the City During the Paris Summer Olympic 2024

For visitors navigating the city, Google Maps and Waze will offer updated routes around temporary driving restrictions and road closures. Google Maps will also assist with public transit options, providing route previews, transfer information, ticket cost estimates, real-time disruptions, and details on official Olympic shuttles. Additionally, iOS and Android users will benefit from glanceable directions through Live Activities and notifications.

Waze will keep Paris drivers informed about road disruptions, enabling them to share this information with friends to aid their travel plans. 

Also read: iPhones, iPads to soon be tested in extreme conditions at Apple's new China lab

Global and Local Broadcast Coverage

In the United States, YouTube TV will feature NBC's live coverage with its Multiview option. Internationally, Claro Sports will broadcast Multiview on its YouTube channel in select Latin American countries, while CazéTV will offer coverage in Brazil.

India's delegation of 117 athletes will compete from July 26 to August 11. The Indian Olympic campaign began on July 25 with individual archery events, and the first medal event, the 10m air rifle, is set to start on July 27.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 14:39 IST
