 Noida doctor loses ₹60 lakh in 2 days through digital arrest scam: What is it and how it works | Tech News
A Noida doctor lost 60 lakh to a cyber scam in just two days. Fraudsters used threats and false claims to coerce her into transferring funds. Here’s some tips to identify and protect yourself from such scams.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 26 2024, 13:22 IST
A Noida doctor lost 60 lakh to a cyber scam involving false legal threats. (Pixabay)

A doctor in Noida has become the latest victim of a sophisticated cyber scam, losing 60 lakh in just two days. The incident, reported by PTI, has led to the filing of an FIR at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 36, Noida. Authorities have charged the unknown perpetrators under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, including extortion, impersonation, and cheating, as well as relevant provisions of the IT Act.

This case underscores the growing menace of cybercrime in India. Recently, a 77-year-old woman from Bengaluru lost an alarming 1.2 crore to a similar scam, illustrating the broad scope of these fraudulent activities.

Details of the Scam

Dr. Pooja Goel, a resident of Sector 77, received a call from an individual claiming to be an official from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller accused her of having a mobile number used for purchasing illegal and obscene videos. The fraudster also implicated her in a money laundering investigation.

Threats and Intimidation by Fraudsters

The caller threatened Dr. Goel with an arrest warrant if she did not comply with the demands, pressuring her to transfer her funds to avoid legal trouble. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Vivek Ranjan Rai, the scammer connected her to a fake 'Tilak Nagar Police Station, Mumbai,' where they fabricated details about an FIR and arrest warrant related to illegal video circulation.

The fraudsters directed Dr. Goel to join a video call, during which they used threats and intimidation tactics, placing her under 'digital arrest.' They warned of potential harm to her and her family, including the kidnapping of her daughter. Fearing for her safety, Dr. Goel transferred 59,54,000 from her bank account to the scammers between July 15 and July 16.

Preventive Measures Against Cyber Scams

To protect oneself from similar scams, consider the following precautions:

1. Be Sceptical: Avoid sharing personal or financial information in response to unsolicited calls or messages.

2. Verify Requests: Confirm the authenticity of any financial or personal requests through official channels.

3. Update Security: Keep security software on your devices up-to-date to guard against malware and other threats.

4. Stay Informed: Learn about the latest cyber threats and scams through online resources or awareness programs.

5. Manage Social Media: Be cautious about sharing sensitive information on social media platforms.

6. Use Strong Passwords: Employ complex passwords for online accounts and activate two-factor authentication where available.

7. Monitor Accounts: Check bank accounts on a regular basis for odd activity and report any suspicious transactions right away.

8. Educate Yourself: Continuously educate yourself about emerging cyber threats and scams through various resources.

By staying vigilant and informed, individuals can better safeguard themselves against the increasing threat of cyber fraud.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 13:22 IST
