Google Pixel 7a set to launch; price in India to specs, know key details here

Google has announced that it will launch its latest smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a after midnight. Know the expected Google Pixel 7a price in India.

May 10 2023
Big Google I/O 2023 launches REVEALED! Android 14, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a - Google will also unveil its latest Pixel smartphone – Google Pixel 7a. The successor to last year’s Pixel 6a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as per the reports. It could also get the new Google Tensor G2 chipset that we saw for the first time with the Google Pixel 7 series. (Google India/Twitter)
2/5 Android 14 - Google is expected to reveal its upcoming Android 14 mobile operating system, which is named Upside Down Cake according to reports. Beta previews of Android 14 have already been rolled out for some devices. Based on leaks and reports, Android 14 will not be a major update and will only bring incremental improvements and changes to the existing framework. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
3/5 Google Pixel Fold – After months of anticipation, Google has finally confirmed that Google Pixel Fold is coming this year. Google's first foldable smartphone could pack tech like a 7.69-inch inner display, a 5.79-inch outer display and the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood. (Google)
Google Docs
4/5 AI tools for Workspace - Google’s official website says, “What's new in generative AI?". Therefore, it could be likely that Google introduces AI tools to keep up with the trends. Google Docs, Gmail and Slides could all see AI being integrated. (Unsplash)
5/5 Other rumoured launches - Google could also announce a new “sky-blue” colour of the Pixel Buds A Series which debuted last year. The company could also reveal new Nest products although it is unlikely as there has been very little information about any upcoming Google Nest products. Moreover, the tech giant could also give us a sneak peek at the Google Pixel tablet. (WinFuture)
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a is all set to launch in India after midnight. (Roland Quandt/Twitter)

Google is all set to launch its much-awaited Google Pixel 7a globally at the Google I/O 2023 today. The new smartphone comes with a plethora of features and upgrades over its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. The phone will be launched at an affordable price point to attract budget-conscious customers.

India's launch date for Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a will undoubtedly go on sale in India on May 11, one day after its global launch at Google I/O 2023.

What is the expected price of the Google Pixel 7a?

Price-wise, the Pixel 7a is going to be less expensive than the Pixel 7. According to rumours, the Google Pixel 7a will cost around Euro 509 when it launches in Europe. The Pixel 7a price in India could range from 42,000 to 50,000 based on the pricing of the Pixel 6a and online leaks. At launch, the Pixel 6a cost 43,999 in India. The Pixel 7a will be available in three colour options: Blue, Grey and White.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 7a specifications, features, and more

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch (15.49 cm), 449 PPI, AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chipset with an octa-core CPU and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is rumoured to run on the latest Android 13 operating system.

One of the key features of the Pixel 7a is its camera. The phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back side, a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. While a 10.2-megapixel camera is in the front. The camera also comes with Google's signature software features, including Night Sight, HDR+, and Portrait Mode.

The phone also comes with a 4,400mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Pixel 7a has an on-screen fingerprint sensor and comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. In terms of connectivity, the Google Pixel 7a offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

In short, the Google Pixel 7a seems to be a well-rounded smartphone that offers a good balance between features and price. The phone's high-end specs, coupled with Google's Android software expertise, make it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment. With its affordable pricing, the Pixel 7a could give tough competition to other popular smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Samsung Galaxy A52, not to mention the iPhone SE 3.

First Published Date: 10 May, 08:29 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets