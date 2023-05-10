Google Pixel 7a set to launch; price in India to specs, know key details here

Google is all set to launch its much-awaited Google Pixel 7a globally at the Google I/O 2023 today. The new smartphone comes with a plethora of features and upgrades over its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. The phone will be launched at an affordable price point to attract budget-conscious customers.

India's launch date for Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a will undoubtedly go on sale in India on May 11, one day after its global launch at Google I/O 2023.

What is the expected price of the Google Pixel 7a?

Price-wise, the Pixel 7a is going to be less expensive than the Pixel 7. According to rumours, the Google Pixel 7a will cost around Euro 509 when it launches in Europe. The Pixel 7a price in India could range from ₹42,000 to 50,000 based on the pricing of the Pixel 6a and online leaks. At launch, the Pixel 6a cost ₹43,999 in India. The Pixel 7a will be available in three colour options: Blue, Grey and White.

Google Pixel 7a specifications, features, and more

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch (15.49 cm), 449 PPI, AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Google Tensor G2 chipset with an octa-core CPU and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is rumoured to run on the latest Android 13 operating system.

One of the key features of the Pixel 7a is its camera. The phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back side, a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. While a 10.2-megapixel camera is in the front. The camera also comes with Google's signature software features, including Night Sight, HDR+, and Portrait Mode.

The phone also comes with a 4,400mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Pixel 7a has an on-screen fingerprint sensor and comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. In terms of connectivity, the Google Pixel 7a offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

In short, the Google Pixel 7a seems to be a well-rounded smartphone that offers a good balance between features and price. The phone's high-end specs, coupled with Google's Android software expertise, make it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment. With its affordable pricing, the Pixel 7a could give tough competition to other popular smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Samsung Galaxy A52, not to mention the iPhone SE 3.