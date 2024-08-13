Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold with Tensor G4 SoC launched in India: Price, specs and more

After months of speculation, Google finally launched the Pixel 9 series today with four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and finally Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All models were announced with massive specifications and feature upgrades, new colour variants, and more. In good news, all four models will be available in India in several stores apart from Amazon or Flipkart. Check out what the new Google Pixel 9 series has in store for the users

Pixel 9 specifications and features

The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actua display with 1080 x 2424 OLED resolution. The smartphone offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is protected by the Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2 cover glass and has received an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Pixel 9 is powered by Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset paired with Titan M2 security coprocessor. The smartphone offers 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The vanilla Pixel 9 features a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera with super res zoom up to 8x and a 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera. On the front, it comes with a 10.5 MP dual PD selfie camera. The Pixel 9 is backed by a 4700 mAh battery that supports Google's 45W fast charging.

Pixel 9 Pro specifications and features

The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a similar 6.3-inch display but with a Super Actua screen with LTPO technology. The display offers 1280 x 2856 LTPO OLED resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor which are paired with 16 GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

The Pixel 9 Pro sports a Pro triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a Super Res Zoom up to 30x. On the front, it features a 42 MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus. Lastly, the smartphone is equipped with a 4700 mAh that comes with 45W charging support.

Pixel 9 Pro XL specifications and features

The third smartphone model Google launched today is the Pixel 9 Pro XL which sports a bigger 6.8-inch Super Actua screen with LTPO technology and 1344 x 2992 LTPO OLED resolution. The display also offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. For performance, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with a Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor which are paired with 16 GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

For photography, the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a Super Res Zoom of up to 30x which is similar to the Pixel 9 Pro. On the front, it features a 42 MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus. Additionally, the smartphone has a bigger 5060 mAh battery which also comes with 45W charging support.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications and features

It is the first Google foldable smartphone being introduced in India with some major upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3-inch Actua cover display and an 8.0-inch Super Actua main display (LTPO). Both the displays offer up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits peak brightness. Since it is a foldable smartphone, it consists of a Multi-alloy steel hinge with an aerospace-grade high-strength aluminium alloy cover. Google claims that the smartphone weighs 257 grams.

The smartphone is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor, similar to its siblings. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with only one storage variant in India with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone features a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48 MP main wide-angle camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro

Focus, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. It also offers a Super Res Zoom up to 20x. For the front camera, the cover display and the inner display both feature a 10MP selfie shooter.

