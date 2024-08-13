 Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold with Tensor G4 SoC launched in India: Price, specs and more | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold with Tensor G4 SoC launched in India: Price, specs and more

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched today with several upgrades. Check out all the details about the new Pixel smartphones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 13 2024, 22:31 IST
Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold with Tensor G4 SoC launched in India: Price, specs and more
Google Pixel 9 series announced, here’s everything you need to know. (Google)

After months of speculation, Google finally launched the Pixel 9 series today with four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and finally Pixel 9 Pro Fold. All models were announced with massive specifications and feature upgrades, new colour variants, and more. In good news, all four models will be available in India in several stores apart from Amazon or Flipkart. Check out what the new Google Pixel 9 series has in store for the users

Pixel 9 specifications and features

The Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch Actua display with 1080 x 2424 OLED resolution. The smartphone offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is protected by the Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2 cover glass and has received an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Pixel 9 is powered by Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset paired with Titan M2 security coprocessor. The smartphone offers 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 9
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
  • Google Tensor G4 Processor
₹59,000
Check details
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 8.0 inches Display Size
  • Google Tensor G4 Processor
₹151,000
Check details
Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
  • Google Tensor G4 Processor
₹84,000
Check details
Google Pixel 8A 256GB
  • Aloe
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹59,999
Check details

The vanilla Pixel 9 features a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera with super res zoom up to 8x and a 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera. On the front, it comes with a 10.5 MP dual PD selfie camera. The Pixel 9 is backed by a 4700 mAh battery that supports Google's 45W fast charging. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Pixel 9 Pro specifications and features

The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a similar 6.3-inch display but with a Super Actua screen with LTPO technology. The display offers 1280 x 2856 LTPO OLED resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is also powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor which are paired with 16 GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series launch live: How to watch August 13 event [Video]

The Pixel 9 Pro sports a Pro triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a Super Res Zoom up to 30x. On the front, it features a 42 MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus. Lastly, the smartphone is equipped with a 4700 mAh that comes with 45W charging support. 

Pixel 9 Pro XL specifications and features

The third smartphone model Google launched today is the Pixel 9 Pro XL which sports a bigger 6.8-inch Super Actua screen with LTPO technology and 1344 x 2992 LTPO OLED resolution. The display also offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. For performance, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with a Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor which are paired with 16 GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

For photography, the Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a Super Res Zoom of up to 30x which is similar to the Pixel 9 Pro. On the front, it features a 42 MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus. Additionally, the smartphone has a bigger 5060 mAh battery which also comes with 45W charging support. 

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open

Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications and features

It is the first Google foldable smartphone being introduced in India with some major upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a  6.3-inch Actua cover display and an 8.0-inch Super Actua main display (LTPO). Both the displays offer up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits peak brightness. Since it is a foldable smartphone, it consists of a Multi-alloy steel hinge with an aerospace-grade high-strength aluminium alloy cover. Google claims that the smartphone weighs 257 grams. 

The smartphone is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor, similar to its siblings. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with only one storage variant in India with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone features a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48 MP main wide-angle camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro

Focus, and a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. It also offers a Super Res Zoom up to 20x. For the front camera, the cover display and the inner display both feature a 10MP selfie shooter.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 22:31 IST
Trending: iqoo z9s and iqoo z9s pro key specifications revealed ahead of official launch on aug 21- details google pixel 9, pixel 9 pro may not be launched in india on august 14, flipkart lists only two model google pixel 9 to be available offline at reliance digital, croma—ending flipkart online exclusivity iqoo z9s design teased ahead of august 21 launch: know what the smartphone will look like samsung galaxy z flip 6 review: a worthy upgrade or just another foldable smartphone samsung galaxy m35 5g vs iqoo z9 5g: find the best value 5g smartphone google pixel 8 gets rs. 21000 price cut in flipkart sale ahead of pixel 9 india launch, available at just rs… vivo v40 pro vs honor 200 pro 5g: know which smartphone to consider under rs. 50000 iphone 17 air may clear the route for much-awaited iphone ultra, likely to be a ‘bigger hit’ iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold with Tensor G4 SoC launched in India: Price, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 players discover game changing trick for a completely new experience
GTA 6

GTA 6: 3 exciting new things Rockstar could bring for fans
GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon

GTA 5 may introduce FiveM like content creation tools for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S soon
GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online

GTA Online vs Red Dead Redemption Online: Key differences in gameplay, weapons, maps and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

We have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 in India. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a feature-packed smartwatch, we have something for everyone.

10 best smartwatch under 5000 in India: Feature-packed models from Noise, Samsung, Fire-Boltt and more
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Top 10 smartwatch in 2024: Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a tech-savvy individual, our guide will assist you in finding the perfect smartwatch to complement your lifestyle.

Top 10 best smartwatch to buy in 2024: Apple Watch SE, Noise ColorFit Pro 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and more
Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets