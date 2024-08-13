Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications

Google is set to announce the Pixel 9 Pro Fold today, August 13 at the Made by Google event. This will be the second generation of a foldable smartphone by the tech giant which is speculated to include several upgrades and improvements. However, will it be able to beat the popular OnePlus Open? To gain a greater understanding, we have curated a specs comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the OnePlus Open to check which smartphone is more worthy in the foldable market.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open

Design and display:

This year Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with a major design upgrade, which may somewhat look similar to the OnePlus Open or even better. Based on leaked details, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely be taller and slimmer than the predecessor. Additionally, Google may also employ titanium to reduce the excessive weight of the smartphone. On the other hand, the OnePlus Open weighs only 239 grams which is one of the slimmest foldable smartphones. For durability, the smartphone has received an aIPX4 rating which does not make it dust or splash-resistant.

In terms of display, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a 6.3-inch cover display and an 8.0-inch main foldable display. It is expected the display will feature 120Hz OLED technology for smooth navigation and scrolling. On the other hand, the OnePlus Open features a 6.3-inch cover display and a 7.83-inch foldable LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera specs:



The Pixel 9 Pro Fold may feature an upgraded camera in comparison to the first-gen Pixel Fold. It will likely come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera with a Sony IMX787 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung 3LU sensor, and a 10.5MP telephone camera with Samsung 3J1 sensor. As of now, the dual front camera system specs are not revealed.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Open features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera with Sony LYT-T808 sensor, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B camera with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX581 sensor.

Performance and battery:

For performance, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely come with a Tensor G4 chipset fabricated with a 4nm manufacturing process. In comparison to Pixel Fold, it is a greater jump as it features a Tensor G2 chipset. For OnePlus Open, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is again an older chipset.

For battery life, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold may experience a downgrade from 4821mAh to 4560mAh battery. However, it is expected the chipset will likely boost the power saving. Whereas, the OnePlus Open is backed by a larger 4806mAh battery.

