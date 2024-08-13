 Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications | Mobile News

Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications

Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Check out the detailed specs comparison between the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OnePlus Open.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 13 2024, 11:30 IST
Pixel 9 series to launch soon: Check out launch date, specs, features, upgrades, and more
Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications
1/5 The Google Pixel 9 series is confirmed to launch on August 14, 2024, in India at the “Made by Google” event. During the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil several hardware devices including new-generation smartphones, earbuds, smartphones, charging adaptions, and more. We can also expect new Google or Gemini AI features in smartphones. (Google)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications
2/5 This year Google is expected to launch four smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company has also shared teasers of the Pixel 9 Pro and the foldable smartphone, confirming their launch on August 14. This year Google is expected to announce several upgrades and new features for the new generation smartphones.  (Flipkart)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications
3/5 All four models of the Pixel 9 series are expected to be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset. The company has reportedly partnered with Samsung for chip development to bring powerful processing and performance powers. Therefore, we can get greater performance and AI features with the upcoming Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications
4/5 According to leaks and speculation, Google has slightly tweaked the Pixel 9 series design with a new camera module, different screen sizes, and a matte-finish back panel. The leaks showcased a refined design, however, it still follows a similar design scheme as previous generations of Pixel smartphones. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with an even slimmer profile.  (Google Pixel)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications
5/5 The recent leaks about the Pixel 9 suggests that Google may improve charging speed from 30W to 45W with the new adapter. However, it is unsure if the Pixel 9 series smartphones will be able to provide the speculated capacity. Therefore, we will have to wait till August 14 to know what Google has planned for the Pixel 9 series.  (X)
Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications
Know if you should wait for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold or get the OnePlus Open. (Google Pixel)

Google is set to announce the Pixel 9 Pro Fold today, August 13 at the Made by Google event. This will be the second generation of a foldable smartphone by the tech giant which is speculated to include several upgrades and improvements. However, will it be able to beat the popular OnePlus Open? To gain a greater understanding, we have curated a specs comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the OnePlus Open to check which smartphone is more worthy in the foldable market. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9 to be available offline at Reliance Digital, Croma—ending Flipkart online exclusivity

Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open

 

Design and display: 

This year Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with a major design upgrade, which may somewhat look similar to the OnePlus Open or even better. Based on leaked details, the  Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely be taller and slimmer than the predecessor. Additionally, Google may also employ titanium to reduce the excessive weight of the smartphone. On the other hand, the OnePlus Open weighs only 239 grams which is one of the slimmest foldable smartphones. For durability, the smartphone has received an aIPX4 rating which does not make it dust or splash-resistant.

In terms of display, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to feature a  6.3-inch cover display and an 8.0-inch main foldable display. It is expected the display will feature 120Hz OLED technology for smooth navigation and scrolling. On the other hand, the OnePlus Open features a 6.3-inch cover display and a 7.83-inch foldable LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may not be launched in India on August 14, Flipkart lists only two model

Camera specs:
 

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold may feature an upgraded camera in comparison to the first-gen Pixel Fold. It will likely come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera with a Sony IMX787 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung 3LU sensor, and a 10.5MP telephone camera with Samsung 3J1 sensor. As of now, the dual front camera system specs are not revealed. 

On the other hand, the OnePlus Open features a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera with  Sony LYT-T808 sensor, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B camera with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX581 sensor. 

Also read: Pixel 9 Weather app now available for Android 14 users: Know who to get it on your phone


Performance and battery:

For performance, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely come with a Tensor G4 chipset fabricated with a 4nm manufacturing process. In comparison to Pixel Fold, it is a greater jump as it features a Tensor G2 chipset. For OnePlus Open, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is again an older chipset. 

For battery life, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold may experience a downgrade from 4821mAh to 4560mAh battery. However, it is expected the chipset will likely boost the power saving. Whereas, the OnePlus Open is backed by a larger  4806mAh battery.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 11:29 IST
