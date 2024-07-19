Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold India launch confirmed, set to debut on this date: Expected features, design and more
Google India will unveil the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 14. The launch event marks a shift from the usual October releases. Here's what to expect from the forthcoming devices.
Google India has announced that it will introduce the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 14 at 10:30 PM IST. This event will follow a global launch event scheduled for August 13, where Google will present the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Watch 3. Traditionally, Google has launched its Pixel phones in October, making this early August event a notable change.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Design and Features
The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are set to make their debut with significant attention to their design and features. The Pixel 9 Pro's teaser video reveals a camera module with three lenses, an LED flash, and a temperature sensor. This module is incorporated into a horizontal visor with rounded edges.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Confirmed
In addition to the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google has also showcased the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold through a teaser video. This foldable device includes a camera module positioned in the upper-left corner, housing three lenses, an LED flash, and a microphone. The teaser video also highlights a prominent foldable design, featuring a prominent camera bump and a dual-level arrangement for the lenses. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be Google's second-generation foldable phone.
Leaks suggest that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have a screen cutout for its internal camera, differing from the original Google Pixel Fold, which had its internal camera positioned on the bezel. This new design element aims to enhance the user experience by integrating the camera seamlessly into the foldable screen.
Gemini AI Integration and Color Options
Google has also announced that its Gemini AI will be incorporated into the new Pixel devices, promising advanced AI features. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available in Porcelain and Obsidian colour options. Although only the Porcelain variant of the Google Pixel 9 Pro has been teased by Google India, more colour options are expected to be available upon launch.
As the August 14 release date approaches, more details about the devices and their availability will likely emerge. The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold represent significant updates to Google's smartphone lineup, reflecting the company's ongoing innovations in mobile technology.
