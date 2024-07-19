Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here

The Made by Google event is just a month away and speculations about the new products and announcements have created a buzz among tech enthusiasts. Over the months, several leaks claimed that Google will unveil the Pixel 9 series at the event. Now, Google has shared teasers of upcoming smartphone launches and it has finally confirmed the launch of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The teaser not only revealed the existence of the device but it also revealed the design.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold launching on August 13

Google has shared two 30-second teasers confirming the launch of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13. In the video, Google claims that the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro is “magical” and has also given the smartphone a tagline with “Oh hi, AI”. Additionally, the 30-second video showcases. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro's redesigned camera module featuring three camera sensors was also showcased in the teaser. The camera module has received a matte finish with shiny side rails, giving it a more refined and premium look.

On the other hand, Google also shared a similar teaser confirming the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Now, we can speculate that the Pixel Fold 2 will officially be replaced with the upcoming Fold smartphone under the Pixel 9 series. In the 30-second teaser, the company showcased Pixel 9 Pro Fold's slimmer design with very minimised bezels. Based on the video, Google has completely redesigned its foldable smartphone in comparison to the first-generation Pixel Fold. On the back panel, the smartphone comes with a new square-shaped camera module. While the smartphone resembles the OnePlus Open design, however, it does look fresh in several ways.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro: What is expected

Over the past weeks, we have been reporting several leaks about the upcoming Pixel 9 series. One of the prominent leaks which may be announced is the new Tensor G4 chipset with more powerful capabilities. Furthermore, Google is expected to bring 1-year of free Gemini Advanced and Gemini Nano with Multimodality for its higher-end Pixel 9 models. However, all the rumours will be confirmed on August 13.

