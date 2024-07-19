 Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold showcased in a teaser ahead of the August 13 launch, know what’s coming.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 19 2024, 09:17 IST
Google Pixel 9 design leaked! We may see a new look with periscope telephoto camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here
Google last year launched the Pixel 8 series with new features and upgrades, however, the design remained similar to its predecessor, Now, as the Google Pixel 9 is being developed for the 2024 launch, it is speculated to have a new design and a smaller size of screen.
@OnLeaks and 91Mobiles claim that the Google Pixel 9 will have a brand new design, but it will be smaller than the Pixel 8. In addition to its dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, it may also feature the same 6.2-inch screen.
Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here
Another big Google Pixel 9 leak is that it may feature three camera lenses. The Pixel 9 may also get a new layout and placement due to the inclusion of a periscope telephoto camera. This year, Google may discard its huge camera setup with a new rectangular-shaped pill on the back.
Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here
Note that the rendered images of the Google Pixel 9 design are based on leaks and rumors and it does not provide any assurance till Google announces the change itself. However, if the leaks are true then Google will enter the competition of bringing greater optical zoom with Apple and Samsung.
Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here
The Pixel 9 series which may consist of a standard version and a Pro version is expected to be launched in October 2024. However, the launch date is yet to be announced by Google.
Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here
Google shares teasers of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, confirming the launch at the Made by Google event. (Google)

The Made by Google event is just a month away and speculations about the new products and announcements have created a buzz among tech enthusiasts. Over the months, several leaks claimed that Google will unveil the Pixel 9 series at the event. Now, Google has shared teasers of upcoming smartphone launches and it has finally confirmed the launch of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The teaser not only revealed the existence of the device but it also revealed the design.

Also read: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro launching soon: Camera, design and more about the upcoming smartphones

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold launching on August 13

Google has shared two 30-second teasers confirming the launch of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at the “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13. In the video, Google claims that the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro is “magical” and has also given the smartphone a tagline with “Oh hi, AI”. Additionally, the 30-second video showcases. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro's redesigned camera module featuring three camera sensors was also showcased in the teaser. The camera module has received a matte finish with shiny side rails, giving it a more refined and premium look.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series seen on FCC Website: Thread Radio, Ultra Wide Band and more coming - Details

On the other hand, Google also shared a similar teaser confirming the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Now, we can speculate that the Pixel Fold 2 will officially be replaced with the upcoming Fold smartphone under the Pixel 9 series. In the 30-second teaser, the company showcased Pixel 9 Pro Fold's slimmer design with very minimised bezels. Based on the video, Google has completely redesigned its foldable smartphone in comparison to the first-generation Pixel Fold. On the back panel, the smartphone comes with a new square-shaped camera module. While the smartphone resembles the OnePlus Open design, however, it does look fresh in several ways.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series storage variants and Europe price leaked ahead of launch- All details

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro: What is expected

Over the past weeks, we have been reporting several leaks about the upcoming Pixel 9 series. One of the prominent leaks which may be announced is the new Tensor G4 chipset with more powerful capabilities. Furthermore, Google is expected to bring 1-year of free Gemini Advanced and Gemini Nano with Multimodality for its higher-end Pixel 9 models. However, all the rumours will be confirmed on August 13.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 09:17 IST
Tags:
