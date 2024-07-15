 Google Pixel 9 series seen on FCC Website: Thread Radio, Ultra Wide Band and more coming - Details | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 series is arriving in August, ahead of last year's schedule. Just before the launch, the Pixel 9 series models were spotted on the FCC website, revealing key details.

Google Pixel 9 Pro
Pixel 9 series is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. (HT Tech)

Google Pixel 9 series launch: Google made an unusual move by announcing the Pixel 9 series launch for 14 August at the Made by Google event. Now, just ahead of the launch, the entire Pixel 9 series—the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold/Fold 2—has been seen on the FCC website, revealing several details about Google's upcoming flagships. This comes days after the Pixel Watch 3 was also spotted.

Google Pixel 9 Series: What Did the FCC Listing Reveal?

As first spotted by 9to5Google, the FCC listing reveals six Google devices labelled as ‘phone,' with model numbers: GGH2X (GC15S), GGX8B, GR83Y, and GZC4K (GQ57S).

The listing also reveals a slew of radio and connectivity details about the products, including the presence of Thread Radio (also seen in iPhone 15 Pro models) and Ultra Wide Band (UWB). Additionally, it mentions that the models will come with 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and NFC. Thread Radio, in particular, will allow these latest Google Pixel 9 devices to control smart devices in an energy-efficient way.

Google Pixel 9: What to Expect, Release Date and More

Right off the bat, it is clear that Google has advanced its launch cycle for Pixel phones, bringing all launches to August—the same timeframe in which it launched the Pixel Fold last year. This means all mainline flagships are launching in the same month this year. This was expected to reduce the pre-release leaks that have troubled Google in recent years, but so far, several details, including purported footage of the Pixel 9 in pink, have already made it to the internet.

The Pixel 9 series is expected to feature the Tensor G4, Google's own custom silicon, which will be its fourth iteration. This year, there may be several new models: alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, there could be the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to be called the Pixel 9 Fold.

Alongside the Pixel 9 models, Google will also launch new wearables in the form of the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

With that out of the way, the Made by Google event for the devices is expected to go live on 13 August at 10:30 AM PT. More details should be revealed then.

