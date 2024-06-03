 Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores- Details | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores- Details

Leaked details on Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series reveal the Tensor G4 chipset and AnTuTu benchmark scores, hinting at significant performance upgrades and potential competition challenges ahead.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jun 03 2024, 14:51 IST
Google Pixel 9 design leaked! We may see a new look with periscope telephoto camera
Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores- Details
1/5 Google last year launched the Pixel 8 series with new features and upgrades, however, the design remained similar to its predecessor, Now, as the Google Pixel 9 is being developed for the 2024 launch, it is speculated to have a new design and a smaller size of screen.  (OnLeaks/X)
2/5 @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles claim that the Google Pixel 9 will have a brand new design, but it will be smaller than the Pixel 8. In addition to its dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, it may also feature the same 6.2-inch screen. (Google )
Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores- Details
3/5 Another big Google Pixel 9 leak is that it may feature three camera lenses. The Pixel 9 may also get a new layout and placement due to the inclusion of a periscope telephoto camera. This year, Google may discard its huge camera setup with a new rectangular-shaped pill on the back.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores- Details
4/5 Note that the rendered images of the Google Pixel 9 design are based on leaks and rumors and it does not provide any assurance till Google announces the change itself. However, if the leaks are true then Google will enter the competition of bringing greater optical zoom with Apple and Samsung.  (Google)
Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores- Details
5/5 The Pixel 9 series which may consist of a standard version and a Pro version is expected to be launched in October 2024. However, the launch date is yet to be announced by Google. (Google)
Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores- Details
Leaked details unveil Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series powered by the advanced Tensor G4 chipset. (HT Tech)

In what might mark Google's final year using Samsung-produced Tensor chips, anticipation is building for the forthcoming Pixel 9 series, set to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. With a leak shedding light on the specifications and AnTuTu benchmark scores, the tech world is abuzz with expectations for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Shift in Core Architecture

Leaked details indicate a shift in core design for the Tensor G4, with a 1+3+4 (nona-core) structure, replacing the previous 1+4+4 (octa-core) setup of the Tensor G3. The G4 boasts a higher performance ceiling, reaching up to 3.1GHz, thanks to its Cortex-X4 prime core.

Improved Performance and Efficiency

According to reports from Russian website Rozetked.me, the Pixel 9 series running AIDA64 and AnTuTu benchmark apps showcased the Tensor G4's prowess. The chipset operates on ARMv9-A architecture, featuring a configuration of 1×Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.1GHz, 3×Cortex-A720 clocked at 2.6GHz, and 4×Cortex-A520 clocked at 1.95GHz. This marks a significant improvement over the Tensor G3's performance.

Concerns over heating and throttling issues with the previous Tensor G3, attributed to less efficient cores, might see Google reverting to an octa-core design with the Tensor G4. Additionally, there are speculations that the new chip could leverage Samsung's 4nm process with the FOWLP (Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging) method for enhanced heat management and efficiency.

Leaked AnTuTu scores for the Pixel 9 series further highlight its performance capabilities:

  • Pixel 9 (Tokay): 1,016,167
  • Pixel 9 Pro (Caiman): 1,148,452
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL (Komodo): 1,176,410

While these scores surpass those of the Pixel 8, they still fall short of the alleged benchmarks for competitors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400. With the tech landscape constantly evolving, Google faces stiff competition, as rivals introduce architectural redesigns and improvements to stay ahead in the race.

