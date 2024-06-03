Google Pixel 9 series leaks reveal Tensor G4 chipset details, AnTuTu scores- Details

In what might mark Google's final year using Samsung-produced Tensor chips, anticipation is building for the forthcoming Pixel 9 series, set to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. With a leak shedding light on the specifications and AnTuTu benchmark scores, the tech world is abuzz with expectations for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Shift in Core Architecture

Leaked details indicate a shift in core design for the Tensor G4, with a 1+3+4 (nona-core) structure, replacing the previous 1+4+4 (octa-core) setup of the Tensor G3. The G4 boasts a higher performance ceiling, reaching up to 3.1GHz, thanks to its Cortex-X4 prime core.

Improved Performance and Efficiency

According to reports from Russian website Rozetked.me, the Pixel 9 series running AIDA64 and AnTuTu benchmark apps showcased the Tensor G4's prowess. The chipset operates on ARMv9-A architecture, featuring a configuration of 1×Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.1GHz, 3×Cortex-A720 clocked at 2.6GHz, and 4×Cortex-A520 clocked at 1.95GHz. This marks a significant improvement over the Tensor G3's performance.

Concerns over heating and throttling issues with the previous Tensor G3, attributed to less efficient cores, might see Google reverting to an octa-core design with the Tensor G4. Additionally, there are speculations that the new chip could leverage Samsung's 4nm process with the FOWLP (Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging) method for enhanced heat management and efficiency.

Leaked AnTuTu scores for the Pixel 9 series further highlight its performance capabilities:

Pixel 9 (Tokay): 1,016,167

Pixel 9 Pro (Caiman): 1,148,452

Pixel 9 Pro XL (Komodo): 1,176,410

While these scores surpass those of the Pixel 8, they still fall short of the alleged benchmarks for competitors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400. With the tech landscape constantly evolving, Google faces stiff competition, as rivals introduce architectural redesigns and improvements to stay ahead in the race.