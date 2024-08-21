 Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Know which flagship phone suits your requirements | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Know which flagship phone suits your requirements

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Check out the detailed specs comparison between the two flagship “Pro” models.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 21 2024, 12:06 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and more to be launched in September
Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Know which flagship phone suits your requirements
1/4 iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to be announced at the upcoming Apple event which may take place on September 10. Leaks suggest that Apple has a few design changes with new vertically placed cameras, an Action Button, and a suspected Capture Button. Additionally, the smartphones will likely come with a new gen A18 series chipset. (X.com/Apple Hub)
Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Know which flagship phone suits your requirements
2/4 iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: The iPhone 16 Pro models will also be announced at the launch event. Apple is suspected to bring bigger screen sizes of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max along with a new Capture Button. The smartphone will likely feature the A18 Pro chipset with improved NPU performance and AI processing capabilities. Additionally, the cameras may also get significant upgrades.  (unsplash)
Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Know which flagship phone suits your requirements
3/4 Apple Watch Series 10: This year Apple may bring new bigger sizes of the 10th-gen smartwatch. However, the watch’s case is expected to be slimmer than the predecessor. Rumours suggest that the upcoming watch may feature a new sensor for hypertension and sleep apnea tracking. It is also expected to come with some Apple Intelligence features with a new powerful chipset.  (Apple)
Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Know which flagship phone suits your requirements
4/4 Apple Watch Ultra 3: Leaks and information about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 are slim. However, in the last two years, the company has announced the watch alongside the launch of the new iPhone series. While no bigger upgrades are expected, the smartwatch may come with a faster chipset and some AI-powered features.  (AFP)
Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Know which flagship phone suits your requirements
icon View all Images
Here’s the detailed specs comparison between Google Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. (Google/ HT Tech)

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Google last week launched the Pixel 9 series with four new models. The new Pixel smartphones give tough competition to other flagship smartphones currently available in the market including the iPhone 15 series and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Therefore, to get a greater understanding of which flagship smartphone offers more features, we have curated a specs comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro model and the iPhone 15 Pro model. Therefore, check out the difference between Google Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. 

Also read: Google Pixel Fold to be available for purchase even after Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Check details here

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
  • Google Tensor G4 Processor
₹109,999
Check details
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 512GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹158,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 15 Mini
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 5.4 inches Display Size
₹70,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 15 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹100,500
Check details

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro:

Design and display: In terms of design, the Pixel 9 Pro retains an aluminium frame and the iPhone 15 Pro comes with a titanium frame. Furthermore, the sizes of the smartphones are slightly different, therefore, the Pixel 9 Pro is heavier than the iPhone 15 Pro, with 199 grams and 187 grams weight respectively. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra


Camera: The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capability. Whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro also features a triple camera setup that offers a 48 MP main camera, a 12 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.  In terms of selfie camera, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with a 42 MP Dual selfie camera with autofocus and the iPhone 15 Pro features a 12MP camera sensor on the front.


Performance and battery: The Pixel 9 Pro is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with an A17 Pro chipset paired with a Hexa-core CPU and Apple's GPU. Both smartphones are capable of supporting advanced AI features. However, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with several advanced AI features out of the box, whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro is yet to get Apple Intelligence.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternatives with wider outer screens

For lasting performance, the  Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with a 4700mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. Whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro is backed by a 3274 mAh battery that supports 27W wired charging. 

Price: In terms of pricing, the Pixel 9 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.1,09,999. Whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs.1,29,800 in India. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 12:06 IST
Trending: apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details iphone 16 series launch likely on september 10: apple may introduce a new ‘desert’ colour option oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple iphone users get new version of latest ios update: here’s what it means and why you should install it right now motorola edge 50 pro alternatives: nothing phone 2a, poco f6, and more google pixel fold to be available for purchase even after pixel 9 pro fold: check details here google pixel 9 pro xl vs samsung galaxy s24 ultra: flagship smartphones camera specs compared warning! don't use the wrong usb-c cable with your new iphone 15; here’s why nothing phone 2a plus vs nothing phone 2a: is the upgrade worth the extra cost?
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Know which flagship phone suits your requirements
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Oppo Reno 12 series, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and more launched so far in July 2024
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets