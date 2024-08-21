Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Know which flagship phone suits your requirements

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Google last week launched the Pixel 9 series with four new models. The new Pixel smartphones give tough competition to other flagship smartphones currently available in the market including the iPhone 15 series and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Therefore, to get a greater understanding of which flagship smartphone offers more features, we have curated a specs comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro model and the iPhone 15 Pro model. Therefore, check out the difference between Google Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro:

Design and display: In terms of design, the Pixel 9 Pro retains an aluminium frame and the iPhone 15 Pro comes with a titanium frame. Furthermore, the sizes of the smartphones are slightly different, therefore, the Pixel 9 Pro is heavier than the iPhone 15 Pro, with 199 grams and 187 grams weight respectively.

For display, the Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness.

Camera: The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capability. Whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro also features a triple camera setup that offers a 48 MP main camera, a 12 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. In terms of selfie camera, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with a 42 MP Dual selfie camera with autofocus and the iPhone 15 Pro features a 12MP camera sensor on the front.



Performance and battery: The Pixel 9 Pro is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with an A17 Pro chipset paired with a Hexa-core CPU and Apple's GPU. Both smartphones are capable of supporting advanced AI features. However, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with several advanced AI features out of the box, whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro is yet to get Apple Intelligence.

For lasting performance, the Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with a 4700mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. Whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro is backed by a 3274 mAh battery that supports 27W wired charging.

Price: In terms of pricing, the Pixel 9 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs.1,09,999. Whereas, the iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs.1,29,800 in India.

