Google Pixel Tablet priced at $499 on launch; Check battery, display, other specs

Google Pixel Tablet has been launched at a starting price of $499. Check its specifications here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 11 2023, 00:35 IST
Google Pixel tablet
Here is all you need to know about the Google Pixel Tablet. (Google)
Google Pixel tablet
Here is all you need to know about the Google Pixel Tablet. (Google)

Google on Wednesday launched the Google Pixel Tablet at its much-awaited Google I/O event. Notably, the company had teased the Pixel Tablet's design earlier at last year's (2022) developer's conference. Since then people have been eagerly waiting for the device. Today, the Google Pixel Tablet has been launched with a price tag of $499 bundled with the Charging Speaker Dock and will be available in three color options namely- Porcelain, Hazel and Rose.

Here is all that Google has informed about the Pixel Tablet. From display to battery and other features and specifications.

Google Pixel Tablet specs and features

Just like Pixel 7 series, the Google Pixel tablet also gets the power of Google's Tensor G2 chip and the Titan M2 security chip. It features an 11-inch display and four built-in speakers. The Pixel Tablet comes in three colour options -- Porcelain, Hazel and Rose. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Pixel Tablet from Google is specifically designed to cater to home users, offering a range of features that enhance its functionality within a home setting. Such as, it comes with a speaker dock, enabling it to transform into a smart home controller and digital photo frame. Also, via its fingerprint scanner, the Pixel Tablet grants access to its Android system, functioning just like any conventional tablet when unlocked. However, when docked, it showcases a dedicated home panel, allowing effortless control over various aspects of your smart home, including adjusting lights and operating other connected devices. It also has multi-user mode and a Chromecast built-in to connect it directly to a TV for all of the Chromecast features. 

Google says that Pixel Tablet is great to edit your photos with tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Moreover, with the split screen function, you can use two apps on the screen at the same time.

Google Pixel Tablet availability

Priced at $499, you can preorder Pixel Tablet online starting today in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan and Australia at the Google Store and other retailers. It will be available on shelves starting from June 20.

 

First Published Date: 11 May, 00:35 IST
