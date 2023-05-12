Grab iPhone 12 Mini priced as low as 20999 on Flipkart! Check exciting offer details

Flipkart has lowered the price of the iPhone 12 Mini and you can grab it for as low as Rs. 20999 with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check price here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2023, 11:59 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 to iPhone 12-Best iPhone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/5 iPhone 14 Pro Max – The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the highest-end iPhone you can buy right now, and you can grab it for just Rs. 127999 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 139900. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 19950 off as an exchange bonus as well as several bank offers. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 14 Pro – Apple's flagship iPhone can be purchased for Rs. 119900 on Amazon right now, against its original price of Rs. 129900. Apart from this, you can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus if you trade-in your old smartphone along with several other bank offers. (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Plus
3/5 iPhone 14 Plus - The iPhone 14 Plus has received a huge price drop courtesy on Amazon Great Summer Sale and its price has dropped from Rs. 89900 to just Rs. 75999. You can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus. Lastly, you can avail bank offers too. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 14 – iPhone 14 has dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon and you can grab it for just Rs. 67999. Also get up to Rs. 20950 off if you exchange your old smartphone. Amazon is also offering 10% discount up to Rs. 1000 off on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions, among other bank offers. (Akash/HT Tech)
iPhone 12
5/5 iPhone 12 – The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 70900 on Amazon but it can be yours for just Rs. 59000. Moreover, you can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19950. Also get 10% off up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. (Unsplash)
iPhone 12 Mini
View all Images
Notably, the iPhone 12 Mini packs iPhone 12's internals in a compact form factor. (Unsplash)

Smartphones are getting bigger and bigger with people preferring to binge-watch content on their phones and play online games. But if you're someone who likes a compact smartphone, then there are a few options remaining. One of them is the iPhone 12 Mini. It is the last of Apple's ‘Mini' smartphones and offers all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 12 but in a compact 5.4-inch design. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which is only a generation behind.

Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone 12 Mini for as low as Rs. 20999 with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check details.

iPhone 12 Mini discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini, and you can buy it for just Rs. 20999. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999, giving you a massive initial discount of Rs. 8901. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering great exchange offers on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered, you can purchase the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 20999!

However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Mini Bank offers

iPhone 12 Mini buyers can get a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 May, 11:59 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Grab iPhone 12 Mini priced as low as 20999 on Flipkart! Check exciting offer details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets