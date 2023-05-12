Grab iPhone 12 Mini priced as low as 20999 on Flipkart! Check exciting offer details

Smartphones are getting bigger and bigger with people preferring to binge-watch content on their phones and play online games. But if you're someone who likes a compact smartphone, then there are a few options remaining. One of them is the iPhone 12 Mini. It is the last of Apple's ‘Mini' smartphones and offers all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 12 but in a compact 5.4-inch design. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which is only a generation behind.

Flipkart is currently offering the iPhone 12 Mini for as low as Rs. 20999 with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check details.

iPhone 12 Mini discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini, and you can buy it for just Rs. 20999. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999, giving you a massive initial discount of Rs. 8901. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering great exchange offers on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 30000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered, you can purchase the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 20999!

However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Mini Bank offers

iPhone 12 Mini buyers can get a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.