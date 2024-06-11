 HMD 105, HMD 110 feature phones with MP3, UPI payment support launched in India starting at ₹1,199 | Mobile News

HMD 105, HMD 110 feature phones with MP3, UPI payment support launched in India starting at 1,199

HMD announced its new feature phones: HMD 105 and HMD 110 which can conduct UPI transactions with the internet.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 11 2024, 13:35 IST
HMD 105, HMD 110 feature phones with MP3, UPI payment support launched in India starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,199
HMD 105 and HMD 110 launched in India. Check out specifications, features, and more. (HMD)

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) Nokia has unveiled its new feature phones in India with several advanced features, The HMD 105 and HMD 110 phones claim to provide users with easy accessibility to innovation and the latest features at a very affordable price. Its latest features include effortless UPI transactions, voice assistant and more. Check out what the new feature phones, HMD 105 and HMD 110 have in store for the users. 

Also read: Nokia CEO makes world's first ‘immersive' phone call

You may be interested in

32% OFF
Nokia 110 4G 2023
  • Midnight Blue
  • 1.8 inches Display Size
  • TFT
₹2,249₹3,299
Buy now
24% OFF
Nokia C32
  • Charcoal
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹7,940₹10,499
Buy now
25% OFF
Nokia C22
  • Purple
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹6,499₹8,699
Buy now
20% OFF
Nokia C12 Pro
  • Dark Cyan
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
₹6,999₹8,699
Buy now

 HMD 105 and HMD 110 specifications

HMD claims that the HMD 105 and HMD 110 provide users with easy digital payments by integrating the convenience of UPI into the phones. The unique feature of UPI payments is that users do not need an internet connection while making purchases. Ravi Kunwar, VP-India &amp; APAC, HMD Global said, “The HMD 105 and HMD 110 are our first feature phones to be launched in India with stylish new designs and UPI capabilities. These devices underscore our commitment to providing accessible technology. The feature-packed HMD 105 and HMD 110 aim to bridge the digital divide and enhance financial access for all within our feature phone category.” 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: HMD Arrow to launch in India very soon: Here's what to expect from the first ‘non-Nokia branded' smartphone

The phone claims to feature a sturdy and sleek design that ensures that the aesthetic needs of the users are fulfilled. The HMD 105 offers features such as a Phone talker, auto call recording, MP3 Player, wired and wireless FM radio, and powerful dual LED Flash. On the other hand, the HMD 110 comes with a unique design to effectively capture the moments. Both the feature phones are backed by a 1000mAh battery which claims to offer up to 18 days of battery life. Furthermore, both phones support multiple languages with up to 9 local languages for inputs and 23 languages for rendering. 

Also read: Nokia 1.4 full specs, colour options and price leaked

To provide users with colour options, the HMD 105 will be available in Black, Blue, and Purple options. The HMD 110 will be available in two colour options: Blue and Green. The feature phones can be purchased online from E-commerce stores, HMD.com and other retail stores. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 13:35 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News HMD 105, HMD 110 feature phones with MP3, UPI payment support launched in India starting at 1,199
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets