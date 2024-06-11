HMD 105, HMD 110 feature phones with MP3, UPI payment support launched in India starting at 1,199

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) Nokia has unveiled its new feature phones in India with several advanced features, The HMD 105 and HMD 110 phones claim to provide users with easy accessibility to innovation and the latest features at a very affordable price. Its latest features include effortless UPI transactions, voice assistant and more. Check out what the new feature phones, HMD 105 and HMD 110 have in store for the users.

HMD 105 and HMD 110 specifications

HMD claims that the HMD 105 and HMD 110 provide users with easy digital payments by integrating the convenience of UPI into the phones. The unique feature of UPI payments is that users do not need an internet connection while making purchases. Ravi Kunwar, VP-India & APAC, HMD Global said, “The HMD 105 and HMD 110 are our first feature phones to be launched in India with stylish new designs and UPI capabilities. These devices underscore our commitment to providing accessible technology. The feature-packed HMD 105 and HMD 110 aim to bridge the digital divide and enhance financial access for all within our feature phone category.”

The phone claims to feature a sturdy and sleek design that ensures that the aesthetic needs of the users are fulfilled. The HMD 105 offers features such as a Phone talker, auto call recording, MP3 Player, wired and wireless FM radio, and powerful dual LED Flash. On the other hand, the HMD 110 comes with a unique design to effectively capture the moments. Both the feature phones are backed by a 1000mAh battery which claims to offer up to 18 days of battery life. Furthermore, both phones support multiple languages with up to 9 local languages for inputs and 23 languages for rendering.

To provide users with colour options, the HMD 105 will be available in Black, Blue, and Purple options. The HMD 110 will be available in two colour options: Blue and Green. The feature phones can be purchased online from E-commerce stores, HMD.com and other retail stores.

