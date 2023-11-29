 Nokia C32 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Nokia Mobile Nokia C32

Nokia C32

Nokia C32 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc SC9863A1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C32 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C32 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
NokiaC32_Display_6.51inches(16.54cm)
NokiaC32_FrontCamera_8MP
NokiaC32_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38725/heroimage/155027-v3-nokia-c32-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC32_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38725/heroimage/155027-v3-nokia-c32-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_NokiaC32_4
1/5 NokiaC32_Display_6.51inches(16.54cm)
2/5 NokiaC32_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/5 NokiaC32_Ram_4GB"
4/5 NokiaC32_3"
View all Images 5/5 NokiaC32_4"
Key Specs
₹8,499
64 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
Unisoc SC9863A1
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹7,999 24% OFF
Buy Now

Nokia C32 Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia C32 in India is Rs. 8,499.  At Amazon, the Nokia C32 can be purchased for Rs. 7,999.  This is ...Read More

The starting price for the Nokia C32 in India is Rs. 8,499.  At Amazon, the Nokia C32 can be purchased for Rs. 7,999.  This is the Nokia C32 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Charcoal, Brezzy Mint and Beach Pink.

icon24% off

Nokia C32 with 50MP Dual Rear AI Camera | Toughened Glass Back | 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 7GB RAM with RAM Extension | 5000 mAh Battery | 1 Year Replacement Warranty | Android 13 | Charcoal

Nokia C32 with 50MP Dual Rear AI Camera | Toughened Glass Back | 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 7GB RAM with RAM Extension | 5000 mAh Battery | 1 Year Replacement Warranty | Android 13 | Charcoal
₹10,499 ₹7,999
Buy Now
 Icon
Out of Stock
icon24% off

Nokia C32 with 50MP Dual Rear AI Camera | Toughened Glass Back | 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 7GB RAM with RAM Extension | 5000 mAh Battery | 1 Year Replacement Warranty | Android 13 | Pink

Nokia C32 with 50MP Dual Rear AI Camera | Toughened Glass Back | 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 7GB RAM with RAM Extension | 5000 mAh Battery | 1 Year Replacement Warranty | Android 13 | Pink
₹10,499 ₹7,999
Buy Now
icon23% off

Nokia C32 with 50MP Dual Rear AI Camera | Toughened Glass Back | 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 7GB RAM with RAM Extension | 5000 mAh Battery | 1 Year Replacement Warranty | Android 13 | Mint

Nokia C32 with 50MP Dual Rear AI Camera | Toughened Glass Back | 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 7GB RAM with RAM Extension | 5000 mAh Battery | 1 Year Replacement Warranty | Android 13 | Mint
₹10,999 ₹8,499
Buy Now
icon23% off

Nokia C32 with 50MP Dual Rear AI Camera | Toughened Glass Back | 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 7GB RAM with RAM Extension | 5000 mAh Battery | 1 Year Replacement Warranty | Android 13 | Pink

Nokia C32 with 50MP Dual Rear AI Camera | Toughened Glass Back | 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage | Upto 7GB RAM with RAM Extension | 5000 mAh Battery | 1 Year Replacement Warranty | Android 13 | Pink
₹10,999 ₹8,499
Buy Now
Icon
Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Nokia C32 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • Unisoc SC9863A1
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8 MP, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
  • 199.4 grams Below
  • 8.5 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • Dust proof
  • Charcoal, Brezzy Mint, Beach Pink
  • 75.9 mm
  • 164.6 mm
Display
  • 20:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • IPS LCD
  • 270 ppi
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 81.9 %
General
  • May 23, 2023 (Official)
  • Android v13
  • Nokia
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 22 nm
  • Unisoc SC9863A1
  • PowerVR GE8322
  • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
  • 4 GB
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Nokia
Icon
Nokia 106 2023
  • Icon4 MB RAM
  • Icon4 MB Storage
  • Icon Black
₹1,499
Check Details
Nokia C32 Nokia 106 2023
Nokia 130 Music 2023
  • Icon4 MB Storage) - Dark Blue
  • Icon Purple
  • Icon Purple
₹1,968
Check Details
Nokia C32 Nokia 130 Music 2023
Nokia 150 2023
  • Icon4 MB Storage) - Black
  • Icon Red
  • Icon Red
₹2,925
Check Details
Nokia C32 Nokia 150 2023
Nokia 105 2023 Dual SIM
  • IconCyan
  • Icon Charcoal
  • Icon Charcoal
Nokia Mobiles Icon
Nokia C32 Competitors
Icon
Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Playful Green
₹8,999
Check Details
Nokia C32 Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime
Moto G32
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • IconSatin Silver
₹8,999
Check Details
Nokia C32 Moto G32
icon38% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F13
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Nightsky Green
Flipkart
₹9,199 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Nokia C32 Samsung Galaxy F13
icon19% OFF
Realme C55
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • Icon Sun Shower
amazon
₹10,490 ₹12,999
Buy Now
Nokia C32 Realme C55

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Nokia C32 News

Icon
Nokia G42 5G
Nokia G42 5G goes on sale today! Priced at 12599 on Amazon
23 Nov 2023
Nokia G42 5G
Nokia G42 5G: Launch, price, colour, and more teased
09 Sep 2023
Nokia C12 Pro
Price Cut Alert! Nokia C12 Pro gets a huge discount on Amazon; know what you will pay now
31 Jul 2023
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio with TWS earbuds INSIDE launches in India! See what it costs
17 Sep 2022
Nokia C21 Plus
iPhone 14 price took your breath away? Get this delightful Nokia phone for just £99
15 Sep 2022
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
₹79,900
Check Details
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹18,899
₹26,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
flipkart
₹51,299
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Check Details
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹39,990
₹49,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Aurora Green, Titanium Grey
₹34,290
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
₹139,999
Check Details
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹39,990
₹49,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Nokia C32