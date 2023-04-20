 Nokia C22 Price in India (28, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Nokia Mobile Nokia C22

    Nokia C22

    Nokia C22 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 11,390 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C22 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C22 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Expected Release Date: 20 April 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38724/heroimage/155025-v1-nokia-c22-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38724/images/Design/155025-v1-nokia-c22-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38724/images/Design/155025-v1-nokia-c22-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,390 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,390 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    13 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Nokia Phones Prices in India

    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 192 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia mobiles price in India starts from Rs.981. HT Tech has 192 Nokia mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Nokia C22 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • Dust proof
    • 75.8 mm
    • Sand, Midnight Black
    • 164.6 mm
    • 190 grams
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 81.76 %
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v13
    • April 20, 2023 (Expected)
    • Android Go
    • No
    • Nokia
    • C22
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • 28 nm
    • 32 bit
    • PowerVR GE8322
    • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Nokia C22