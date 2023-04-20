Nokia C22 Price in India (28, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Nokia C22 Nokia C22 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 11,390 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia C22 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia C22 now with free delivery.