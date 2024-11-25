HMD Fusion with 108MP camera and Gaming Outfit launched in India: Check specs, features and more

HMD Fusion will be available at a starting price of Rs. 17,999 and will be available on Amazon.in

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 25 2024, 18:19 IST
HMD Fusion
HMD Fusion will be available at a starting price of Rs. 17,999 and will be available on Amazon.in (Ijaj Khan? HT Tech)

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) launched the HMD Fusion in India. The device is equipped with a 108MP rear camera and a 50MP selfie camera, but what truly sets this phone apart is its versatility: the device can transform its identity and functionality with attachable Smart Outfits - These include Casual Outfit, Flashy outfit, and Gaming Outfit aligning with the numerous utility and aesthetic factor for the users.

HMD Fusion Flashy and HMD Fusion Gaming Outfits. HMD Fusion brings a symbiotic bond between smartphone and Outfit using six specialised smart pins, these Outfits - that look like phone cases instantly transform both the hardware and software, adapting the smartphone to meet your needs.  

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

HMD Fusion: Specifications and Features

The HMD Fusion features a 6.56-inch HD+ HID display with a 90Hz refresh rate which ensures an immersive visual experience, perfect for streaming, gaming, and more

In the camera department, the device boasts a 108MP dual main camera and an 50MP front-facing camera and comes with advanced features like Night Mode 3.0, gesture-based selfie feature, Flash Shot 2.0 with tracking focus, and tone control allow for lifelike portraits and low-light images

HMD Fusion Smart Outfits for Customization: 

The HMD Fusion “Gaming Outfit” offers enhanced gameplay controls, while the “Flashy Outfit” provides a foldable RGB LED flash ring for perfect selfies, offering 16 million colour combination options. 

Under the hood, the device is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor coupled with the 8GB RAM and expandable storage up to 256GB, and HMD's virtual memory extension technology.  

Furthermore HMD Fusion is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports over 800 cycles and it comes with an in-box 33W fast charger, claims the company.  The HMD Fusion runs on Android 14 and offers 2 Years of OS updates and three years of security updates to keep your devices updated and secure. 

Right to Repair – Gen2

The HMD Fusion boasts HMD's second-generation repairability design, allowing users to easily replace the display, battery, or charging port using only a screwdriver. This feature reduces e-waste and extends the lifespan of the device

To further enhance the HMD Gaming Outfit experience, HMD has ventured into an exclusive partnership with Digital Turbine and Aptoide in India. This collaboration brings the Aptoide game store to HMD Fusion, offering users access to the world's leading mobile games.

HMD Fusion: Price and Availability

The HMD Fusion is launched at a starting price of Rs. 17999 and is available in Tech block concept and offers HMD Casual outfit, HMD Flashy Outfit, and HMD Gaming Outfit worth Rs. 5999 as complimentary. However, you can grab it for just Rs. 15,999 which is applicable with all bank offers. The device will be available for purchase starting from 29th Nov at 12.01 pm and will be available at Amazon.in and on HMD.com

First Published Date: 25 Nov, 18:19 IST
