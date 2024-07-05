HONOR 200 series set for India launch on July 18: Check key features and what to expect

The highly anticipated HONOR 200 series is officially set to debut in India on July 18, 2024. This new lineup, which includes the HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro, promises to deliver innovative designs and advanced AI capabilities. Following the launch, these devices will be available for purchase on Amazon, the official HONOR website, and various retail stores.

Both models in the HONOR 200 series will sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved display, enhancing the viewing experience. The HONOR 200 Pro will be offered in Ocean Cyan and Black, while the HONOR 200 will come in Moonlight White and Black. These smartphones will operate on MagicOS 8.0, which is based on Android 14 and powered by HONOR's proprietary MagicLM on-device AI large language model.

More about Honor 200 Pro Honor 200 Pro Sky Blue

Sky Blue 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also read: Honor Magic V3 colour options teased ahead of July 12 launch: Check what's coming

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The devices are already listed on Amazon India, allowing customers to sign up for notifications. The listings reveal a sleek rear design featuring triple rear cameras and 5G connectivity.

HONOR 200 series: Specifications and Features (Expected)

While specific details for the Indian variants are yet to be confirmed, the global versions of the HONOR 200 series provide a glimpse of what to expect. The series features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 4,000 nits. These devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Also read: Redmi K70 Ultra and Xiaomi Mix Flip RAM and storage variants revealed ahead of imminent launch

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, a 50MP front camera is included. The series is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details

Additional features of the HONOR 200 series include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, and eye protection certifications to reduce strain during extended usage.