 HONOR 200 series set for India launch on July 18: Check key features and what to expect | Mobile News

HONOR 200 series set for India launch on July 18: Check key features and what to expect

HONOR 200 series, featuring advanced AI and sleek design, is launching in India on July 18, 2024. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 05 2024, 15:18 IST
Icon
Honor Choice Watch set to go on sale- Know what this smartwatch offers
HONOR 200 series set for India launch on July 18: Check key features and what to expect
1/5 The Honor Choice Watch is set to release on March 4th, 2024 and it boasts a sleek design and comes in Black and White color variants.
image caption
2/5 Priced at Rs. 6,499, with an introductory discount of Rs. 500, the smartwatch becomes even more enticing at Rs. 5,999. It will be made available for purchase on the brand's website, Amazon.in, and select mainline stores. 
image caption
3/5 Key features include a spacious 1.95-inch AMOLED Ultra-thin display, built-in multi-system GNSS for precise positioning, one-click SOS Bluetooth calling, and an impressive 12-day battery life with continuous sleep monitoring. 
image caption
4/5 The watch is 5 ATM water-resistant, suitable for water activities, and seamlessly connects to smartphones via the HONOR Health app, offering personalized workout modules and stress monitoring for comprehensive health tracking. 
image caption
5/5 C P Khandelwal, Senior VP & Joint Managing Director at HTech, expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting the Honor Choice Watch's swimproof durability, SOS calling feature, and the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction, aiming to address user needs with innovative solutions.
HONOR 200 series set for India launch on July 18: Check key features and what to expect
icon View all Images
HONOR 200 series launching in India on July 18 with advanced features and sleek designs. (HONOR )

The highly anticipated HONOR 200 series is officially set to debut in India on July 18, 2024. This new lineup, which includes the HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro, promises to deliver innovative designs and advanced AI capabilities. Following the launch, these devices will be available for purchase on Amazon, the official HONOR website, and various retail stores.

Both models in the HONOR 200 series will sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved display, enhancing the viewing experience. The HONOR 200 Pro will be offered in Ocean Cyan and Black, while the HONOR 200 will come in Moonlight White and Black. These smartphones will operate on MagicOS 8.0, which is based on Android 14 and powered by HONOR's proprietary MagicLM on-device AI large language model.

More about Honor 200 Pro
Honor 200 Pro
  • Sky Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹74,800
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Honor Magic V3 colour options teased ahead of July 12 launch: Check what's coming

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The devices are already listed on Amazon India, allowing customers to sign up for notifications. The listings reveal a sleek rear design featuring triple rear cameras and 5G connectivity.

HONOR 200 series: Specifications and Features (Expected)

While specific details for the Indian variants are yet to be confirmed, the global versions of the HONOR 200 series provide a glimpse of what to expect. The series features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 4,000 nits. These devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Also read: Redmi K70 Ultra and Xiaomi Mix Flip RAM and storage variants revealed ahead of imminent launch

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, a 50MP front camera is included. The series is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details

Additional features of the HONOR 200 series include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, and eye protection certifications to reduce strain during extended usage. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 15:18 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: 4 big changes and more on what apple is planning for september 2024 iphone 16 pro vs iphone 15 pro: what new will apple bring in september 2024? amazon fire tv stick 4k review: elevates any tv, old or new iphone 16 to boast new samsung cmos sensor to upgrade camera performance: report iphone 16 pro launch: 4 reasons not to wait, and why to buy iphone 15 pro now iphone 16 launch in september 2024: specs, ai features and more- here’s everything we know so far meta ai on whatsapp: 5 cool tricks you can do - from generating images to group trip recommendations oneplus 12r, redmi note 13 pro, samsung galaxy watch 4 classic: check top tech deals of the week samsung galaxy unpacked 2024: galaxy z fold 6, z flip 6 and 3 more devices to launch- all details honor 200 series smartphone amazon listing goes live ahead of launch- specifications, price and more details
Home Mobile Mobile News HONOR 200 series set for India launch on July 18: Check key features and what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details

GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far
GTA 6

GTA 6 could use AI Motion capture for hyper-realistic character movements, patent suggests: All details
Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch

Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what’s cooking
GTA 6 Fitness Gyms

GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Smart BLDC Fans Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
keyboard combos

4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients

Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets