 Honor 200 Pro - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Honor200Pro_Display_6.78inches(17.22cm)
Honor200Pro_FrontCamera_50MP
Honor200Pro_RAM_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39928/heroimage/162596-v3-honor-200-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_Honor200Pro_3
Release date : 20 Jul 2024

Honor 200 Pro

Honor 200 Pro is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 57,998 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 200 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Honor 200 Pro now with free delivery.
Black Ocean Cyan
Price : ₹57,998 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Honor 200 Pro Variants & Price

The price for the Honor 200 Pro in India is Rs. 57,998 . This is the Honor 200 Pro base model with 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Ocean Cyan. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5200 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP

Honor 200 Pro Summary

Honor 200 Pro Full specifications

Honor is set to introduce its latest additions to its lineup in the Indian smartphone market, which may or may not include the Honor Lite or vanilla models in the series. Honor has already started teasing the phone on its social media, promoting it as a 'piece of art'. It is worth noting that the Honor 200 series launched globally in May, so there is plenty of information available about the device.

Honor 200 Pro, like its global counterpart, could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in the Indian market, and it could be offered in tandem with the Adreno 735 GPU and up to 16GB RAM.

Honor 200 Pro Launch Date in India

Honor has launched a microsite for the Honor 200 Pro in India, suggesting that the release date is close. It could be released either in July or August, according to reports.

Honor 200 Pro India Price and Availability

Honor 200 Pro's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant was launched at a price of 3,499 Yuan in the Chinese market, which is approximately Rs 40,000. Moreover, the top-end variant with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is priced at 4,499 Yuan, around Rs 50,000. Based on market trends and rival pricing, the Honor 200 Pro could be priced similarly in India.

Honor 200 Pro: Display, Camera, Processor and More

Honor 200 Pro may feature a 6.78-inch OLED screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. It may come with a 120Hz refresh rate, support HDR, and have a peak brightness of 4000 nits, resulting in a pixel density of 437 ppi.

For the camera, the Honor 200 Pro could have a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main wide camera with an f/1.9 aperture, a 50MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 12MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 112-degree field of view. The camera system may support video recording in 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 30/60fps. On the front, Honor may include a 50MP shooter.

Regarding the performance, the Honor 200 Pro is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3—the same chipset that powers the Chinese variant. This would make the phone a strong competitor against other phones in the segment, such as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Honor 200 Pro may come with a non-removable 5200 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 66W wireless charging, capable of reaching 64% in 30 minutes. It runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8 on top, likely providing the same user experience for Indian customers.

Honor 200 Pro FAQs

What is the price of the Honor 200 Pro in India?

Honor 200 Pro could be available in the Rs 40,000 to Rs 55,000 price bracket in India, based on its China model pricing.

When is the Honor 200 Pro launching in India?

Honor has already started teasing the device on social media and has created a microsite, indicating that the launch is near and could happen in July or August 2024.

Is the Honor 200 Pro dual SIM?

Yes, the Honor 200 Pro is offered with dual SIM slots in China, and the Indian model is likely to have the same feature.

Honor 200 Pro Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 9/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
8
Display
8
Camera

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Battery

    5200 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5200 mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes Charging Time: 30 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super, 100W: 50 % in 15 minutes

  • Type

    Silicon Carbon

  • Height

    163.3 mm

  • Thickness

    8.2 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Ocean Cyan

  • Width

    75.2 mm

  • Weight

    199 grams Below

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    437 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.38 %

  • Resolution

    1224x2700 px (FHD+)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/2.1, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    July 20, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Magic UI

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.3" sensor size, OV50H, 1.2µm pixel size)12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Image Resolution

    8192 x 6144 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Smile detection Touch to focus

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A720 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A520)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 735

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 8 8 8 10
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 10  /  10
10 8 10 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 20 September 2024
    Go to Mobile Recommender