Honor Magic V3 colour options teased ahead of July 12 launch: Check what’s coming

Honor is set to unveil its latest foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V3, on July 12 in China. Building anticipation, the company recently showcased the device in a series of stunning posters. One standout variant features a sophisticated brown finish with a luxurious leather texture.

Honor Magic V3 Colour options Revealed

Today, Honor revealed three additional colour options for the Magic V3. Joining the lineup are Tundra Green, Qilian Snow, and Velvet Black, each offering a distinct aesthetic appeal. Notably, the Magic V3 marks a significant design evolution over its predecessor, the Magic V2. The rear camera module now boasts a striking octagonal base, housing three triangular cameras and an LED flash.

While specific camera details remain under wraps, rumours suggest the Magic V3 will incorporate a periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Powering the device is expected to be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by a robust 5,000mAh battery capable of 66W fast charging. Reports also hint at two-way satellite connectivity, enhancing its versatility.

Expected alongside the Magic V3 is the Honor Magic V5, an affordable foldable model rumoured to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, positioning it against competitors like the Vivo X Fold 3. Leaks hint at colour variants including black, white, and green for the Magic V5.

Camera enthusiasts can expect the Magic V3 to sport a powerful 50-megapixel sensor and an ultra-thin USB Type-C port. Enhancements also include an upgraded hinge with potential water resistance capabilities.

Honor Magic V3: Launch Date and Design

The launch event on July 12 will not only introduce the Magic V3 but also debut the MagicBook Air 14 laptop and the MagicPad 2 tablet, both expected to showcase the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

In terms of design, the Honor Magic V3 showcases a striking red variant with a vegan leather finish and a metallic golden frame, as revealed in a recent Weibo post. The circular rear camera module is framed by an octagonal metallic border, housing an elliptical LED flash and three camera units, including the periscope telephoto sensor.

With the power button on the right edge and the volume rocker on the left, the Magic V3 promises to run on MagicOS out-of-the-box, offering enhanced power, sleeker dimensions, and reduced weight compared to its predecessor, the Honor Magic V2.