 Honor 200 series smartphone Amazon listing goes live ahead of launch- Specifications, price and more details | Mobile News

Honor 200 series smartphone Amazon listing goes live ahead of launch- Specifications, price and more details

Honor 200 launch: UK pricing for the Honor 200 smartphone is £499 (approximately 53,500), while the Honor 200 Pro costs £699 (around 74,800). Indian prices are yet to be announced.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2024, 19:52 IST
Honor 200 series launch in India: The flagship Honor 200 Pro features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and a distinctive pill-shaped notch housing a 50MP front camera.
Honor 200 series launch in India: The flagship Honor 200 Pro features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and a distinctive pill-shaped notch housing a 50MP front camera.

Honor 200 Amazon listing: Honor is set to introduce its 200 series smartphones to the Indian market with the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro smartphones. Honor has begun hinting at the launch on social media, while Amazon India has created a dedicated page for the lineup.

The Honor 200 series, which debuted internationally last month, includes three models: the Lite, standard, and Pro versions. While Honor India has confirmed the Pro model's release, it's unclear if the other variants will also be available.

Honor 200 Pro specifications

The flagship Honor 200 Pro features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and a distinctive pill-shaped notch housing a 50MP front camera with an additional 2MP depth sensor. The standard Honor 200 uses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip and has a single front camera.

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro smartphones offer a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits peak brightness. The rear camera array includes 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lenses.

Running on MagicOS 8.0 (based on Android 14), the smartphones feature a 5,200mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The Pro model also supports 66W wireless charging.

Also read: Honor Magic V Flip launched with 4-inch cover screen: Check price, specs, features and more

UK pricing for the Honor 200 smartphone is £499 (approximately 53,500), while the Honor 200 Pro  costs £699 (around 74,800). Indian prices are yet to be announced.

If launched, the Honor 200 Lite would provide a more budget-friendly option with a Dimensity 6080 processor. The series is expected to debut in July, with interested customers able to register for updates on Amazon India's website.

Recently, a teaser video of the Honor 200 series on-device AI was shared on X by an HTech executive named CP Khandelwal. The post mentioned the launch of “Honor 200 5G series,” but it was not confirmed if both the models from the series will make it to India. In terms of on-device AI, Honor did not reveal any specific feature, but shared an image for the India launch which said, “AI that understands you, camera that amaze you.”

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 19:05 IST
