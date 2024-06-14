Honor Magic V Flip launched with 4-inch cover screen: Check price, specs, features and more

Honor has introduced its first clamshell foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V Flip, in China. This new device features a 4-inch external display, one of the largest in the flip phone category, alongside a 6.8inch internal screen. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The main screen includes a camera cutout on the left side, and the device is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery supporting 66W charging.

Honor Magic V Flip Price:

The Honor Magic V Flip is available in several variants:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs. 57,000)

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 5,499 (approx. Rs. 64,000)

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs. 70,000)

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 to maintain 4,000 mAh battery capacity, details leak ahead of 2025 launch

You may be interested in 20% OFF 20% OFF Honor 10 Lite 32GB Midnight Black

Midnight Black 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM 32 GB Storage Realme 9 5G SE Starry Glow

Starry Glow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 22% OFF 22% OFF Samsung Galaxy M15 Celestine Blue

Celestine Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 44% OFF 44% OFF Samsung Galaxy F15 Ash Black

Ash Black 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

It comes in Camellia White, Champagne Pink, and Iris Black. Additionally, a premium Magic V Flip Haute Couture Edition with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is priced at CNY 6,999 (approx. Rs. 80,000) and includes customisation options, mini bags, customised gift boxes, and Zhou Yangjie's gold stamped signature. All models are currently available for pre-order in China and will be on sale starting June 21. Availability outside China has not been announced.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Honor Magic V Flip Specifications:

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Magic V Flip runs MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. It features a 6.8inch primary fullHD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO OLED internal display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The display is Dolby Vision Certified and offers 3840Hz ultrahigh frequency PWM dimming. The 4-inch LTPO OLED (1,200x1,092 pixels) cover screen supports over 40 applications and has a camera design in the lower left corner.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite images leaked ahead of launch: Check all details

The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera (f/1.9 aperture, OIS) and a 12MP ultra wide angle macro camera (f/2.2 aperture, autofocus). The front camera is a 50MP Sony IMX816 sensor for selfies and video chats.

Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Connectivity features are 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/AGPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB TypeC port. The device also has dual speakers and three microphones.

Also read: iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale

Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, compass, gyro sensor, gravity sensor, and proximity light sensor, along with a side mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The 4,800mAh battery supports 66W fast charging, claiming to charge from zero to 100 percent in 42 minutes. The phone measures 167.3x75.6x7.15 mm when unfolded and 86.5x75.6x14.89 mm when folded, weighing 193 grams.