Honor Magic 6 Pro set to launch in India soon: Amazon listing reveals specs and gift bundle contents

Honor's anticipated arrival in India is no longer a distant prospect, as the Honor Magic 6 Pro makes its way onto the shelves of Amazon India. Following its initial unveiling at MWC several months ago, the phone has generated buzz, with tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its Indian debut. The Amazon listing not only confirms the imminent launch but also sheds light on crucial specifications and the contents of a Gift Bundle that might accompany the device.

Among the offerings potentially included in the Gift Bundle, as hinted by the Amazon India page, are a set of Honor products. These could comprise the Honor Watch GS3, Honor Choice X5 Pro earbuds, a premium phone cover, and Honor VIP Care+ service, providing comprehensive protection and support for users.

More about Honor Magic 6 Pro Honor Magic 6 Pro Black

Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F55 5G to launch in India today: Check expected price, specs and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Specifications (Expected)

As for the specifications, while some details have been disclosed on the Amazon listing, others are gathered from the global variant of the device. The model listed on Amazon is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of ROM, likely adhering to LPDDR5x and UFS 4.1 standards, respectively. Camera capabilities include a formidable 180MP+50MP+50MP Falcon setup, boasting a telephoto camera with OIS and periscope zoom lens, an ultrawide lens, and a primary camera with variable aperture for versatile shooting, potentially extending to 10-bit videos at 4K60 FPS.

Also read: Honor Magic 6 Pro may launch in India soon! Know expected timeline, specs, features, more

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is expected to feature a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with Full HD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, promising vivid visuals and smooth interaction. Under the hood, the device is speculated to house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with an Adreno 750 GPU, ensuring swift performance and fluid graphics rendering.

Software-wise, Indian users may experience the Magic 6 Pro running on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 skin, with promises of extensive software support from Honor. Powering the device is a robust 5,600mAh battery, boasting 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging capabilities, backed by innovative technology for enhanced safety and efficiency.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to Galaxy Watch 7- Know what's coming

Honor Magic 6 Pro: Colour Options

While the listed model comes in black, anticipation remains high for potential colour variants, including green, blue, purple, and white. As the Honor Magic 6 Pro prepares to make its mark in India, enthusiasts eagerly await its official launch, poised to experience its blend of cutting-edge technology and premium features firsthand.