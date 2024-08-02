 iQOO Z9s series launching in India on this date: Design, specs, and all details we know so far | Mobile News

iQOO Z9s series launching in India on this date: Design, specs, and all details we know so far

iQOO Z9s series launch date has been confirmed. Check all the details about the release, rumoured specs, and more.

Aug 02 2024, 12:00 IST
iQoo Z9s series India launch confirmed: Design, specifications and everything we know
iQOO Z9s series devices are going to feature camera module design similar to the flagship -- iQOO 12. (iQOO)

iQOO, over the last week or so, has been teasing the upcoming iQOO Z9s series, and now the company has finally revealed the release date for the devices.  Moreover, apart from the release date, we also have confirmation that the devices will sport curved screens, performance-oriented chipsets, and designs that are quite reminiscent of the company's high-end flagship, the iQOO 12.

iQOO Z9s Pro India Release Date Announced

iQOO India CEO, Nipun Marya, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the release date of the iQOO Z9s series. The devices are going to launch on 21 August 2024. He also mentioned that the device is going to be the segment's fastest curved screen device, likely hinting at fast internals for the devices.

iQOO Z9s: Rumoured Specs, Design, And What We Know So Far

The iQOO Z9s series of devices are going to feature curved front screens, and when it comes to the back, the design will remind you of the iQOO 12, with the square camera module and a white finish.

Coming to the specifications, reports suggest that the iQOO Z9s Pro could get the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, which would make it a powerful device, especially if it is priced around 25,000-30,000. Further, it could pack up to 12GB RAM and have a 50MP primary wide shooter. On the other hand, the iQOO Z9s could pack the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. As for the screen, the devices are likely going to feature OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be between 6.6-6.8 inches in size.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 12:00 IST
