OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite images leaked ahead of launch: Check all details

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite images leaked online, showcasing back panel with a silver glass back and a dual camera setup. Also, check out the Geekbench details of the smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 14 2024, 10:42 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite images leaked ahead of launch: Check all details
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite images and Geekbench details revealed, check details.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite and OnePlus Nord 4 have been in talks for some time due to leaks and rumours circulating over the internet. However, experts suggest that the launch of these two devices has been delayed. Now, in a new leak, the images of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite were revealed and the device also appeared in the Geekbench listing, giving us a hint of what's coming. Know more about what's coming to the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

Also read: OnePlus 13 camera details revealed

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite design images 

According to to a GSMArena Report, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite's back panel design was leaked showcasing a dual camera setup. The images also highlighted that the device may come with a silver colour glass back. The smartphone has a model number of CPH2621 and it is expected to be the rebranded version of Oppo K12x. 

Also read: The best smartphones under Rs.30000

Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite has also appeared in the Geekbench listing in which it was highlighted that the smartphone has a single-core score of 896 and a multi-core score of 2002. Therefore, there are speculations that the smartphone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC. On the other hand, the Oppo K12x was powered by the Snapdragon 695. The smartphone will likely offer 8GB of RAM and the storage details are yet to be determined. The listing also revealed that the  Nord CE 4 Lite will likely feature a 5500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. 

Also read: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite specs

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on an Android 14-based operating system. The smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it will likely feature a 16MP selfie camera. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will likely make its debut next debut. However, the launch date is yet to be confirmed. 

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite images leaked ahead of launch: Check all details
