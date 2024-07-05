 Realme 13 Pro series to come with AI camera features: Here’s everything you need to know | Mobile News

Realme 13 Pro series to come with AI camera features: Here’s everything you need to know

Realme 13 Pro series AI features confirmed ahead of launch. Know what Realme is planning to introduce with a new generation of smartphones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 05 2024, 11:55 IST
Realme 13 Pro series
The Realme 13 Pro series will feature several AI camera features, check details. (Realme/ X)

The Realme 13 Pro series is expected to be launched soon in China and India. The company has also started teasing products with its speculated design and upcoming AI features. The company has just started its work on Next AI which is currently available in Realme GT 6 and now it is expected to come in Realme 13 Pro series as well. After teasing the series in India, the company also confirmed the new AI features coming to the Realme 13 Pro series cameras. Check out the list of AI camera features and specifications. 

Realme 13 Pro series AI camera features

Realme recently held an event named “The Future is Here: AI is Revolutionizing Mobile Imaging” in Bangkok to unveil the AI camera features for the upcoming Realme 13 Pro series. The company also highlighted its partnership with Sony and confirmed the series will feature Sony's LYT-701 camera sensor. The Sony sensor will be powered by Realme's HYPERIMAGE+ technology to enhance the overall image quality. HYPERIMAGE+ is the company's own AI photography architecture which comes with three layers of focus: flagship optics, on-device AI imaging algorithms, and cloud-based AI image editing. Know how Realme has integrated the new technology and Sony sensors into the Realme 13 Pro series.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Realme to launch all new smartphones with AI; GT series to have flagship killer specs: Realme VP Chase Xu to HT Tech

Realme 13 Pro series camera features

Realme confirmed that the upcoming 13 Pro series will feature  Ultra Clear Camera with AI. The Realme 13 Pro+ will sport a 50MP OIS main camera with a Sony LYT-701 camera sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with the Sony LYT-600 that will support 3x optical zoom. Alongside the specs, the Realme 13 Pro+ will support several AI camera features such as  AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, and AI Ultra Clarity. The smartphone will also feature Realme's  AI HyperRAW Algorithm which will work on the smartphone's image clarity and will capture enough light to enhance the brightness of the scene. Sven-Olaf Steinke, General Manager of Certification at TÜV Rheinland Greater China said, “From capturing the subtle glow of dawn and the soft light of streetlamps, to shooting intense sunlight in nature, the realme 13 Pro+ ensures exceptional image clarity in virtually any lighting environment.”

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under 20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

More about the specifications of the upcoming Realme 13 Pro series is expected is expected to be revealed. Additionally, the launch date in India and China is also yet to be announced. 

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 11:55 IST
