Honor Magic Vs3 sleek design and camera specs revealed ahead of July 12 launch event

Honor is gearing up for a significant launch event on July 12 in China, where it will introduce several new devices, including the highly anticipated Honor Magic Vs3. Ahead of its official debut, Honor has already begun accepting reservations for the Magic Vs3. The company has provided a sneak peek into the device, unveiling its striking design, vibrant colour options, and multiple storage configurations.

Honor Magic Vs3: Design and Colour Options

The latest images of the Honor Magic Vs3 reveal a departure from its predecessor, the Magic Vs3, particularly in its camera module design. Unlike the octagonal layout of the Vs3, the Vs3 features a sleek rectangular camera module positioned at the top-left corner. Complementing its modern aesthetic, the device boasts a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a robust metal frame. Colour options for the Magic V3 include classic choices like black, white, and green.

Honor Magic V3: Specifications and Features (Expected)

While detailed specifications are yet to be officially confirmed, the Honor Magic Vs3 will reportedly offer storage options ranging from 256 GB to a generous 1 TB. There is speculation that the device might integrate the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or 8 Gen 2 chipset, promising enhanced performance and efficiency.

One standout feature teased by Honor is the inclusion of a periscope telephoto camera within the device's camera module, hinting at advanced photography capabilities. However, specifics regarding the camera setup remain undisclosed at this time.

Meanwhile, the Honor Magic Vs3 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by a host of impressive features such as an IPX8 rating for water resistance, a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a fast 66W charging capability. Additionally, the device is rumoured to support wireless charging and feature an ultra-thin USB Type-C port, underscoring its commitment to both functionality and sleek design.