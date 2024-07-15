Honor unveils MagicPad 2 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in China: Check out specs, features, price, and more

On July 12, 2024, Honor launched several highly anticipated gadgets in China, including the latest foldable smartphones like the Magic Vs3. Among these new releases, the company's new premium tablet, the MagicPad 2, has garnered significant attention. Here's a detailed look at its features and specifications.

Honor MagicPad 2 Specifications

The Honor MagicPad 2 is equipped with a 12.3-inch OLED display, boasting a resolution of 3000 x 1920 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. This tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It runs on MagicOS 8.0.1, which is based on Android 14.

Despite supporting 5G networking, the current model only offers WiFi connectivity, with the possibility of a 5G model being released later. The MagicPad 2 includes several AI features such as voiceprint noise reduction, Cloud AI Big Model, and multi-person conference voice-to-text conversion.

The device is powered by a large 10,050mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging. It has been designed with a slim 5.8mm body. For photography, the MagicPad 2 features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 9-megapixel front camera. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.3, three microphones, spatial sound with an eight-speaker crossover combination, and support for the Honor Magic Pencil 3, which is sold separately.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the Honor MagicPad 2 will begin on July 19, 2024. The tablet will be available in three colours: Moon Shadow White, Starry Black, and Sky Blue. It comes in four storage configurations with the following prices:

- 8GB RAM + 256GB: 2,999 Yuan (approximately 413 USD)

- 12GB RAM + 256GB: 3,299 Yuan (approximately 455 USD)

- 16GB RAM + 512GB: 3,699 Yuan (approximately 510 USD)

- 16GB RAM + 1TB: 4,199 Yuan (approximately 579 USD)

The Honor MagicPad 2 offers a range of high-end features packed into a slim and sleek design. With its advanced display, powerful internals, and various AI capabilities, it aims to compete in the premium tablet market.