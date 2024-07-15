 Honor unveils MagicPad 2 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in China: Check out specs, features, price, and more | Mobile News

Honor unveils MagicPad 2 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in China: Check out specs, features, price, and more

Honor has launched its new MagicPad 2 tablet in China, featuring a 12.3-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, and up to 1TB of storage. Pre-orders start on July 19, 2024, with prices ranging from 2,999 to 4,199 Yuan.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2024, 10:59 IST
HONOR
Honor's new MagicPad 2 boasts a large OLED display, powerful Snapdragon processor, and up to 1TB storage, making it a strong contender in the premium tablet market. Pre-orders begin on July 19, 2024. (HONOR)

On July 12, 2024, Honor launched several highly anticipated gadgets in China, including the latest foldable smartphones like the Magic Vs3. Among these new releases, the company's new premium tablet, the MagicPad 2, has garnered significant attention. Here's a detailed look at its features and specifications.

Honor MagicPad 2 Specifications

The Honor MagicPad 2 is equipped with a 12.3-inch OLED display, boasting a resolution of 3000 x 1920 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. This tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It runs on MagicOS 8.0.1, which is based on Android 14.

You may be interested in

20% OFF
Honor 10 Lite 32GB
  • Midnight Black
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹11,999₹14,999
Buy now
Realme 9 5G SE
  • Starry Glow
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
Check details
22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M15
  • Celestine Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,500₹15,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹13,849₹16,999
Buy now

Also read: Honor Magic Vs3 sleek design and camera specs revealed ahead of July 12 launch event

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Despite supporting 5G networking, the current model only offers WiFi connectivity, with the possibility of a 5G model being released later. The MagicPad 2 includes several AI features such as voiceprint noise reduction, Cloud AI Big Model, and multi-person conference voice-to-text conversion.

The device is powered by a large 10,050mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging. It has been designed with a slim 5.8mm body. For photography, the MagicPad 2 features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 9-megapixel front camera. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.3, three microphones, spatial sound with an eight-speaker crossover combination, and support for the Honor Magic Pencil 3, which is sold separately.

Also read: HONOR 200 series set for India launch on July 18: Check key features and what to expect

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the Honor MagicPad 2 will begin on July 19, 2024. The tablet will be available in three colours: Moon Shadow White, Starry Black, and Sky Blue. It comes in four storage configurations with the following prices:

- 8GB RAM + 256GB: 2,999 Yuan (approximately 413 USD)

- 12GB RAM + 256GB: 3,299 Yuan (approximately 455 USD)

- 16GB RAM + 512GB: 3,699 Yuan (approximately 510 USD)

- 16GB RAM + 1TB: 4,199 Yuan (approximately 579 USD)

Also read: Honor Magic V3 colour options teased ahead of July 12 launch: Check what's coming

The Honor MagicPad 2 offers a range of high-end features packed into a slim and sleek design. With its advanced display, powerful internals, and various AI capabilities, it aims to compete in the premium tablet market.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 10:59 IST
Tags:
Trending: oppo reno 12 pro 5g review: an all-rounder ai-powered smartphone at just rs.36999 oppo reno 12 series launched in india at rs.32999: check out specs, features, price, and more iphone 17 pro max features: what to expect from apple in 2025- four reasons you may want to skip iphone 16 series motorola edge 50 to launch in india soon as phone appears on bis certification site google pixel 8a review: reliable performance, questionable pricing oneplus nord 4 confirmed to offer 4 years of android os update: know what’s coming iphone 16 series price, specs, upgrades tipped ahead of apple event in september- all details iphone 17 pro max will get a massive camera upgrade in 2025- should you skip the iphone 16 pro? google pixel 9 pro camera specs tipped ahead of august 13 launch- check out everything we know so far iphone 16 to boast new samsung cmos sensor to upgrade camera performance: report
Home Mobile Mobile News Honor unveils MagicPad 2 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in China: Check out specs, features, price, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets