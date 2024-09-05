Huawei Mate XT, the world's first triple foldable smartphone is launching next week on September 10, 2024. With another new foldable innovation, tech enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting to know what the smartphone will look like and how the fold will function. Well, to keep the excitement going, Huawei has shared a teaser video of Mate XT, giving us the first look at the tri-fold smartphone.

Huawei Mate XT teaser

The teaser video of Huawei Mate XT was shared via the company's Weibo account which is a Chinese social media platform. According to an Android Authority report, the post included a teaser video and a folded back-panel design of the tri-fold smartphone. Reportedly, the video showcased the smartphone when unfolded which has a dual-folding design with three screens, giving the smartphone a tablet-like look. The video also displays the smartphone having a quad rear camera setup which may also include a periscope lens.

Additionally, the Huawei Mate XT will likely have a vegan leather back panel and a 10-inch folding screen. There are also rumours that the smartphone will likely support a 5G Kirin chipset. However, other features such as processor, battery capacity, camera specs, and other features are yet to be determined. Although the smartphone is expected to offer 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Additionally, it is also uncertain whether the smartphone will be launched outside of China. Since the smartphone has already gained much popularity, the company may plan to launch the device in other markets as well. GSMArena reported that the Huawei Mate XT is expected to be priced at CNY 16,888 in China which is $2371 in US currency.

Apart from Huawei, Tecno also showcased the concept for its tri-fold smartphone, however, it did not hint towards a launch anytime soon. Now, with Huawei taking the lead, many other brands including Samsung and Xiaomi may also introduce tri-fold smartphones in the coming years.

