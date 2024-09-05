 OnePlus likely to launch world’s slimmest foldable phone soon- All details | Mobile News

OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with a record-breaking thickness leaving Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Honor Magic V3 behind.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 12:47 IST
OnePlus likely to launch world’s slimmest foldable phone soon- All details
Know what the OnePlus Open 2 will look like in terms of thickness and specs. (OnePlus)

This year we have witnessed several foldable marvels launching with slim and lightweight profiles. First the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro took the market by storm, and then the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is currently the slimmest fold with 10.5mm thickness. However, now two major foldable smartphones are expected to debut in the foldable market, the Honor Magic V3 and the OnePlus Open 2. A new leak suggests that the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to become the slimmest foldable smartphone ever launched. 

OnePlus Open 2 thickness

Last year, the OnePlus Open created a huge buzz in the foldable market with the biggest battery and most compact foldable design. Now, the second generation of OnePlus Open 2 is expected to debut in the market and it's ready to break some records for this year. A reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station shared a post (via Android Authority) teasing the thickness of the upcoming Oppo  Find N5 which is to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2. The tipster revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Fold may have a “thickness of 9.xmm”, however, it did not reveal the exact measurement and just provided the information that it will be less than 10mm. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Reportedly, the upcoming Honor Magic V3 is expected to retain the thickness of 9.2mm, breaking the record in the foldable market if the claims are true, however, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be slimmer. Apart from teasing its slim profile, the tipster also revealed some of the specifications of the OnePlus Open 2. 

OnePlus Open 2 specifications. 

The OnePlus Open 2 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The smartphone will likely feature a 2K foldable display and a 50MP main camera with a Sony sensor. It was also highlighted that the smartphone may feature a periscope lens as well, however, its resolution was not mentioned. Earlier, it was also revealed that the OnePlus Open 2 will likely feature a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone will not be launched this year and it is expected to debut during the first half of 2025. 

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 10:59 IST
