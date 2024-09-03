World’s first tri-fold foldable phone may debut right after iPhone 16 launch

iPhone 16 launch is right around the corner and as Apple gears up for the Glowtime 2024 event, Huawei is planning to mark a revolution in the smartphone industry. Foldable smartphones are more popular than ever and almost every major smartphone maker now has a foldable phone in its portfolio. Although we have only been able to see the ‘fold' and ‘flip' style phone with single hinge as of now, Huawei has been working on a dual-folding triple-screen foldable phone for quite a long time now. As we approach the iPhone 16 launch event on September 9, Huawei has announced a September 10 launch event where it is expected to unveil the world's first triple-screen dual-folding phone. If the phone turns out to be similar to the renders we saw a couple of years ago, then it may steal the thunder away from iPhone 16 series.

Huawei September 10 event: What we know so far

Huawei announced its September 10 event via Chinese social media platform Weibo. The event will begin at 2:30PM GMT (8:00PM IST) and as per the consumer group CEO Richard Yu, the event will mark the debut of Huawei's “most leading, innovative, and disruptive product.” The executive even went on to say that “This is an epoch-making product that others have thought of but cannot make.” Huawei has not officially mentioned specific products that will be launched on the day, however, the teaser image for the event clearly hints at a dual-folding phone.

Huawei tri-screen phone: What to expect

The world's first triple-screen dual-folding phone from Huawei is believed to come with two hinges that allow it to fold into a Z-shape for a smartphone form factor. If leaks are to be believed, the phone gets a 10-inch display when unfolded. When folded, it may have two screens of 7.6-inch and 8-inch sizes. The phone is believed to be quite thinner than conventional foldable phones, as it has been spotted with Huawei's Richard Yu on separate occasions.



