Infinix GT 20 Pro launched in India with gaming-specific features- Check price, specs and all details

Infinix has introduced the GT 20 Pro in India, a gaming-focused smartphone featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. Priced starting at Rs. 22,999, the phone will be available on Flipkart from May 28.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2024, 08:07 IST
Infinix GT 20 Pro
Infinix GT 20 Pro launched in India with advanced gaming features, including a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset and a 108-megapixel primary camera. Available on Flipkart starting May 28. (Flipkart)

Infinix launched the Infinix GT 20 Pro in India on Tuesday (May 21). The gaming-centric smartphone was previously released in Saudi Arabia in April. It comes in three color options and features a cyber mecha design.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price and Availability

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is available at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, including bank offers. The higher-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is offered in Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver colors. Sales will commence on Flipkart starting May 28. For comparison, the Infinix GT 10 Pro launched at Rs. 19,999 in August last year.

Also read: Infinix GT 20 Pro launch date in India revealed

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications and Features

Running on Android 14-based XOS 14, the dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display. The screen supports variable refresh rates of 60Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, with a DCI-P3 color gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2304Hz PWM frequency, and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness. Infinix promises two major Android updates and three years of security patches for the device.

Also read: Infinix Note 40 Pro series launched in India

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, the smartphone is available with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It includes a Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip, supporting up to 90fps in most games and featuring an X Boost gaming mode.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with optical image stabilization, and two 2-megapixel sensors. A 32-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video chats. The phone's rear features an RGB mini-LED array and a C-shaped ring, offering eight color combinations and four lighting effects.

Also read: Infinix Hot 40i review

Other features include 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, NFC, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C, OTG, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11, in-display fingerprint sensor, and an X-axis linear motor. The device also houses dual speakers powered by JBL. It measures 164.26 x 75.43 x 8.15mm and weighs 194 grams.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is positioned as a robust gaming smartphone with advanced specifications and features, set to compete in the mid-range market segment. Its launch in India marks its availability following the earlier release in Saudi Arabia.

First Published Date: 22 May, 08:07 IST

Mobile News
