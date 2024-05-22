Infinix GT 20 Pro launched in India with gaming-specific features- Check price, specs and all details

Infinix launched the Infinix GT 20 Pro in India on Tuesday (May 21). The gaming-centric smartphone was previously released in Saudi Arabia in April. It comes in three color options and features a cyber mecha design.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price and Availability

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is available at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, including bank offers. The higher-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is offered in Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver colors. Sales will commence on Flipkart starting May 28. For comparison, the Infinix GT 10 Pro launched at Rs. 19,999 in August last year.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications and Features

Running on Android 14-based XOS 14, the dual SIM (Nano) Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) LTPS AMOLED display. The screen supports variable refresh rates of 60Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, with a DCI-P3 color gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2304Hz PWM frequency, and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness. Infinix promises two major Android updates and three years of security patches for the device.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, the smartphone is available with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It includes a Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip, supporting up to 90fps in most games and featuring an X Boost gaming mode.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with optical image stabilization, and two 2-megapixel sensors. A 32-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video chats. The phone's rear features an RGB mini-LED array and a C-shaped ring, offering eight color combinations and four lighting effects.

Other features include 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, NFC, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C, OTG, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11, in-display fingerprint sensor, and an X-axis linear motor. The device also houses dual speakers powered by JBL. It measures 164.26 x 75.43 x 8.15mm and weighs 194 grams.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is positioned as a robust gaming smartphone with advanced specifications and features, set to compete in the mid-range market segment. Its launch in India marks its availability following the earlier release in Saudi Arabia.

