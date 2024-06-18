 Infinix Note 40 5G price revealed ahead of India launch: Check expected features, specs and more | Mobile News

Infinix Note 40 5G price revealed ahead of India launch: Check expected features, specs and more

Infinix Note 40 5G is set for its India debut, featuring a 120Hz AMOLED screen and wireless charging, marking its arrival as a budget-friendly contender in the smartphone market.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 18 2024, 12:26 IST
Infinix Note 40 5G is set to make its debut in India soon, following the announcement of its launch date yesterday. This marks the third instalment in the series to arrive in the country, following the earlier releases of the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G. Infinix has confirmed that the Note 40 5G will be exclusively available on Flipkart. Notably, it boasts a 120Hz AMOLED screen and supports wireless charging, making it the first of its kind in its price bracket in India.

Infinix Note 40 5G Price Revealed

Ahead of its official release, pricing details for the Infinix Note 40 5G have surfaced. According to industry sources, the introductory offer will set the price at Rs. 15,999. 91Mobiles reported. However, the final retail price is expected to be slightly higher, potentially around Rs. 17,999. The phone will also be available for purchase through a no-cost EMI plan, costing Rs. 1,333 per month. These figures position the Infinix Note 40 5G in the competitive price range of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 in India.

Infinix Note 40 5G Expected Specs and Features

In terms of features, the Infinix Note 40 5G is slated to support wireless MagSafe charging, akin to its predecessors, the Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+ 5G. Specifications are anticipated to align closely with the global variants of the phone, which have already been launched in other markets.

The Infinix Note 40 5G is equipped with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, similar to its Pro counterparts. Camera capabilities include a 108MP OIS primary camera and two 2MP sensors, with a 32MP front camera for selfies. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast charging, along with 20W MagSafe wireless charging. Operating on Android 14-based XOS 14, the Note 40 5G promises a robust performance with familiar specifications from its predecessors.

Apart from differences in chipset and Android version, no significant upgrades are expected in the presumed specifications of the Infinix Note 40 5G compared to its predecessor, the Note 30 5G.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 12:26 IST
