Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch

The upcoming Infinix Zero 40 series is anticipated to be released soon, featuring both 4G and 5G variants, as revealed by their listings on the Google Play Console. Although an official launch date has not been announced, detailed images and specifications for the Infinix Zero 40 5G have emerged online. These leaks provide insights into the phone's design, camera features, and additional accessories.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Design Insights

The leaked images (via Gizmochina) reveal the design of the Zero 40 5G, highlighting a large circular camera module on the rear. This module likely houses three camera sensors, with an LED flash positioned outside the circular ring. The design features "Pro Video Stabilisation" and "50MP OIS camera" inscriptions. The right edge of the device includes the volume rocker and power button. On the front, there is a centrally located punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, with narrow bezels to maximise the display area. The phone's edges are curved for better handling, and the back cover appears to have a leather finish with a circular ring for wireless charging, resembling Apple's MagSafe.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Camera Features (Leaked)

Additional leaked screenshots reveal new camera features, including a "GoPro Mode" for connecting with GoPro devices and a dual video mode that allows simultaneous recording from the front and rear cameras. The Zero 40 5G is expected to support 4K video recording at 60fps on both cameras. It will include anti-shake technology (OIS+EIS) and various AI tools designed to enhance vlogging by assisting with scriptwriting, editing, shooting, and sharing.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Specifications and Features

The specifications for the Infinix Zero 40 5G have also been leaked. The device is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 3D-curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, identical to the Zero 30 5G's screen size. The handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, an upgrade from the Dimensity 8020 SoC found in its predecessor. It will offer 12GB of RAM, up to 12GB of virtual RAM, and a 256GB storage option.

The phone may support 45W fast charging and 15W/20W wireless charging. Despite the decrease from the previous model's 68W fast charging, the inclusion of wireless charging is a notable addition. It will run on Android 14 with the XOS 14.5 custom skin. The camera setup may include a 108MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor, along with a 50MP front camera. The ultra-wide lens sees an upgrade from the 13MP lens on the Zero 30 5G.

The 5G version is anticipated to come in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black. The official launch is rumoured to be scheduled for August 29th.