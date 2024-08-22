 Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch | Mobile News

Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch

Infinix Zero 40 5G's design and specs have surfaced online before its official launch. Leaks reveal details about its camera features, display, and charging capabilities.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 12:49 IST
Icon
Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs.30000: Infinix Zero 30, Realme 11 Pro Plus, Realme GT 2, more
Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch
1/5 Infinix Zero 30: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch full HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 8020 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Infinix smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery for lasting performance. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.34990. However, you can get it from Amazon for just Rs.29990, giving you a 14 percent discount. (Infinix)
Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch
2/5 Realme 11 Pro Plus: It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by  Dimensity 7050 5G chipset with an AnTuTu score above 550000. It has 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Realme smartphone is backed with  5000 mAh Battery and 100 W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme 11 Pro Plus retails for Rs.39999, but from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.28431, giving you a discount of 29 percent.  (Amazon)
Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch
3/5 iQOO Neo 7: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 with LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and 120W FlashCharge charge. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.34999, however, you can get it for Rs.27999, from Amazon, giving you a discount of 20 percent. (iQOO)
Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch
4/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM. It is backed with 5000 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC charge. The Realme Narzo 60 Pro is priced at Rs.26999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23999, giving you an 11 percent discount.  (Realme)
Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch
5/5 Realme GT 2: The smartphone features a 6.62 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is backed with 5000mAh battery for lasting performance. The Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs.39999, However, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.29990, giving you a 25 percent discount.  (Akash/HT Tech)
Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch
icon View all Images
Infinix Zero 40 5G specifications and design details have leaked online ahead of official launch. (Representative Image) (Infinix)

The upcoming Infinix Zero 40 series is anticipated to be released soon, featuring both 4G and 5G variants, as revealed by their listings on the Google Play Console. Although an official launch date has not been announced, detailed images and specifications for the Infinix Zero 40 5G have emerged online. These leaks provide insights into the phone's design, camera features, and additional accessories.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Design Insights

The leaked images (via Gizmochina) reveal the design of the Zero 40 5G, highlighting a large circular camera module on the rear. This module likely houses three camera sensors, with an LED flash positioned outside the circular ring. The design features "Pro Video Stabilisation" and "50MP OIS camera" inscriptions. The right edge of the device includes the volume rocker and power button. On the front, there is a centrally located punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, with narrow bezels to maximise the display area. The phone's edges are curved for better handling, and the back cover appears to have a leather finish with a circular ring for wireless charging, resembling Apple's MagSafe.

More about Infinix Zero 40
Infinix Zero 40
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.75 inches Display Size
₹19,990
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Honor 200 Review: Sleek design, vibrant display and pro camera at Rs. 34,999

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Camera Features (Leaked)

Additional leaked screenshots reveal new camera features, including a "GoPro Mode" for connecting with GoPro devices and a dual video mode that allows simultaneous recording from the front and rear cameras. The Zero 40 5G is expected to support 4K video recording at 60fps on both cameras. It will include anti-shake technology (OIS+EIS) and various AI tools designed to enhance vlogging by assisting with scriptwriting, editing, shooting, and sharing.

Also read: IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: Know which is the best smartphone under Rs. 20000

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Specifications and Features

The specifications for the Infinix Zero 40 5G have also been leaked. The device is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 3D-curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, identical to the Zero 30 5G's screen size. The handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, an upgrade from the Dimensity 8020 SoC found in its predecessor. It will offer 12GB of RAM, up to 12GB of virtual RAM, and a 256GB storage option.

Also read: Google Pixel 9: 3 hidden features you'll love (But no one's talking about)

The phone may support 45W fast charging and 15W/20W wireless charging. Despite the decrease from the previous model's 68W fast charging, the inclusion of wireless charging is a notable addition. It will run on Android 14 with the XOS 14.5 custom skin. The camera setup may include a 108MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor, along with a 50MP front camera. The ultra-wide lens sees an upgrade from the 13MP lens on the Zero 30 5G.

The 5G version is anticipated to come in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black. The official launch is rumoured to be scheduled for August 29th.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 12:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 may launch sooner than expected: know when apple event may take place apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why vivo x200 mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: here’s what to expect iqoo neo 10, neo 10 pro 5g specs leaked: here’s what we know about the upcoming phones moto g45 5g with snapdragon 6s gen 3 chipset launched in india: check price, specs and more oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iphone 16 series launch likely on september 10: apple may introduce a new ‘desert’ colour option tecno phantom v fold 2 and v flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: check price, specs and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Infinix Zero 40 5G leaks reveal design, specs, and camera features ahead of expected August 29 launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024
GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets