Infinix Zero 40 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Infinix Zero 40 Infinix Zero 40 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,990 in India with 108 MP + 64 MP + 24 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Rear Camera 108 MP + 64 MP + 24 MP Front Camera 64 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Infinix Zero 40 Price in India The starting price for the Infinix Zero 40 in India is Rs. 19,990. This is the Infinix Zero 40 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Infinix Zero 40 in India is Rs. 19,990. This is the Infinix Zero 40 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Infinix Zero 40 (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Infinix Zero 40 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Front Camera 64 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 64 MP + 24 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Battery Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Brand Infinix

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 22, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

RAM 12 GB

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 7 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 2 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?