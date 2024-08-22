IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: Know which is the best smartphone under Rs. 20000

IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: IQOO Z9s series recently made its debut in the mid-range smartphone market with some competitive features and eye-catching camera features. However, does it stand out from other smartphones in the similar category? Well, to have a greater understanding, we have compared the IQOO Z9s with the new CMF Phone 1 which was launched by Nothing's sub-brand. Check out which smartphone you should consider under Rs.20000, IQOO Z9s or CMF Phone 1.

Also read: iQOO Z9s Pro, iQOO Z9s launched in India with curved display and 12GB RAM: All you need to know

You may be interested in iQOO Z9s 5G 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.78 inches Display Size CMF Phone 1 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage CMF Phone 1 8GB RAM Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1

Design and display:

The IQOO Z9s feature a marble-like glossy finish, however, it retains a plastic back with an IP64 rating. The smartphone is quite slim and measures 163.7 x 75 x 7.4 mm. On the other hand, the CMF Phone 1 also comes with an all-plastic body and an interchangeable back panel, which brings a unique concept. For protection, the smartphone has received an IP52 rating.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For display, the IQOO Z9s features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the CMF Phone 1 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness

Also read: Moto G85 vs CMF Phone 1



Camera:

IQOO Z9s and CMF Phone 1 offer similar camera specs with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. However, the IQOO Z9s comes with OIS and EIS support on the main camera, which may offer an enhanced picture quality. Additionally, iQOO is also offering some advanced AI photo editing features such as AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase.



Performance and battery:

In terms of performance, the IQOO Z9s and CMF Phone 1, both are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and Mali-G615 MP6 GPU. However, the IQOO Z9s is more efficient in multitasking as it offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. Whereas, the CMF Phone 1 comes with 8GB RAM.

Also read: CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

For lasting performance, the IQOO Z9s is backed by a massive 5500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. On the other hand, the CMF Phone 1 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that has a maximum capacity of 33W.



Price:

The IQOO Z9s comes with a starting price of Rs.19999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The CMF Phone 1 is priced at Rs.15999 for a similar 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!