 IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: Know which is the best smartphone under Rs. 20000 | Mobile News

IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: Know which is the best smartphone under Rs. 20000

IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: Check out which newly launched smartphone is better under the price range of Rs.20000.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 11:02 IST
IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: Know which is the best smartphone under Rs. 20000
Check out the detailed specs comparison between IQOO Z9s and CMF Phone 1. (IQOO)

IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: IQOO Z9s series recently made its debut in the mid-range smartphone market with some competitive features and eye-catching camera features. However, does it stand out from other smartphones in the similar category? Well, to have a greater understanding, we have compared the IQOO Z9s with the new CMF Phone 1 which was launched by Nothing's sub-brand. Check out which smartphone you should consider under Rs.20000, IQOO Z9s or CMF Phone 1. 

Also read: iQOO Z9s Pro, iQOO Z9s launched in India with curved display and 12GB RAM: All you need to know

You may be interested in

iQOO Z9s 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.78 inches Display Size
₹19,999
Check details
CMF Phone 1
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹16,400
Check details
CMF Phone 1 8GB RAM
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹21,999
Check details

IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1

Design and display:

The IQOO Z9s feature a marble-like glossy finish, however, it retains a plastic back with an IP64 rating.  The smartphone is quite slim and measures 163.7 x 75 x 7.4 mm. On the other hand, the CMF Phone 1 also comes with an all-plastic body and an interchangeable back panel, which brings a unique concept. For protection, the smartphone has received an IP52 rating.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the IQOO Z9s features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the CMF Phone 1 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness

Also read: Moto G85 vs CMF Phone 1


Camera:

IQOO Z9s and CMF Phone 1 offer similar camera specs with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. However, the IQOO Z9s comes with OIS and EIS support on the main camera, which may offer an enhanced picture quality. Additionally,  iQOO is also offering some advanced AI photo editing features such as AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase. 


Performance and battery:

In terms of performance, the IQOO Z9s and CMF Phone 1, both are powered by the  MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and Mali-G615 MP6 GPU. However, the  IQOO Z9s is more efficient in multitasking as it offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. Whereas, the CMF Phone 1 comes with 8GB RAM. 

Also read: CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

For lasting performance, the IQOO Z9s is backed by a massive 5500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. On the other hand, the CMF Phone 1 is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that has a maximum capacity of 33W.


Price:

The IQOO Z9s comes with a starting price of Rs.19999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The CMF Phone 1 is priced at Rs.15999 for a similar 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 11:02 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 may launch sooner than expected: know when apple event may take place apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why vivo x200 mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: here’s what to expect iqoo neo 10, neo 10 pro 5g specs leaked: here’s what we know about the upcoming phones moto g45 5g with snapdragon 6s gen 3 chipset launched in india: check price, specs and more oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iphone 16 series launch likely on september 10: apple may introduce a new ‘desert’ colour option tecno phantom v fold 2 and v flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: check price, specs and more
Home Mobile Mobile News IQOO Z9s vs CMF Phone 1: Know which is the best smartphone under Rs. 20000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024
GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets