iOS 18.1 update for iPhones is more than just Apple Intelligence—Here’s what’s new
A quick look at all the major features you get with iOS 18.1, alongside the Apple Intelligence AI features.
Apple has finally rolled out the iOS 18.1 update for all supported iPhones, which includes the iPhone Xs and later. There's a lot new with iOS 18.1, but much of it has been overshadowed by the Apple intelligence features, which were rolled out for the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series.
Here, let's have a look at all the new iPhone features that were released with the iOS 18.1 update, including Apple intelligence features.
Hearing Aid for AirPods Pro 2
If your AirPods Pro 2 are running firmware 7B19 and you have upgraded to iOS 18.1, you can now finally get the hearing aid feature. So, if you or someone you know has mild to moderate hearing loss, they can use this feature to amplify their hearing. In a way, it turns your AirPods Pro 2 into a clinical-grade hearing aid. It works by building a personalised hearing profile after a hearing test.
Also, to benefit people who do not have hearing loss, this hearing test feature allows for specific adjustments, and this brings a more personalised listening experience for users.
The hearing aid feature is accompanied by the Loud Noise Reduction feature, which mitigates sudden increases in sound in your surrounding area, protecting your ears.
Spatial Photo Capture comes to iPhone 15 Pro
With the iPhone 16 series, Apple debuted a new camera feature called Spatial Photo Capture. It is similar to Spatial Video, which we got with the iPhone 15 Pro, but now with the 16 series, there's Spatial Photo Capture. It was initially exclusive to the iPhone 16 series, but now the feature has finally been rolled out to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max as well.
iOS 18.1 brings Call Transcriptions Summaries
With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple has finally launched the ability to record calls on supported devices, and thanks to Apple intelligence, you can also get a transcript and summary of all the calls that you have recorded.
Game Centre Updates
If you head to the Contacts app and friend suggestions, you can directly send a Game Centre friend request from the app. The other party will be able to check if they have received an invite.
Apple Intelligence
As the first line of releases, Apple has released several new Apple intelligence features, which include writing tools, notification summaries, Clean Up tool, and more.
Features such as Genmoji, Image Playground are missing, but these will be coming with the iOS 18.2 update. For now, you can get the revamped Siri, as well as other AI features.
Bug Fixes
Based on the change log, Apple seems to have also fixed several bugs with the iOS 18.1 update. Considering many did complain about stability with the iOS 18 update, especially on the iPhone 16, iOS 18.1 should allow for a much smoother and more reliable experience.
