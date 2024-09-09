iPhone 16 series is expected to be announced today at the Apple event alongside the the iOS 18 update. With the new generation iPhone on the horizon, it was assumed that Apple Intellignece would be released soon after the launch, however, it was highlighted that Apple's AI features will not be rolled out until the iOS 18.1 update in October. The iOS 18.1 beta showcased several AI features including AI writing tools, Clean up, AI notifications, and more. Now, it is expected that iOS 18.2 will offer two image generation tools which were previewed earlier at the WWDC event.

Also read: Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

You may be interested in 21% OFF 21% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 10% OFF 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence features

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, the iOS 18.2 update is expected to be rolled out in December with AI image generation tools. It was highlighted that Apple has delayed some AI features and now they are expected to debut at the December update. With the iOS 18.2 update, two AI features were reportedly highlighted, the Image Playground app and Genmoji.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

According to Apple, the Image Playground app could be integrated with several iOS apps such as Messages or Notes where users can create customised images or emojis in cartoon or illustration format. Users will also be able to type in prompts for effective image generation. On the other hand, iOS 18.2 is also expected to include Genmoji which will enable users to generate creative emojis via the iPhone keyboard.

While we all are waiting for the improved version of Siri, the upcoming December update will not include the smarter Siri version. Reportedly, it is not expected until 2025, therefore, iPhone 16 users may have to wait a little longer to experience all the announced AI features.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, iPhone 16 design and more at just Rs…

iOS 18.1 Apple Intelligence features

Currently, the iOS 18.1 is in beta and several Apple Intelligence features are been previewed before the October release. The update includes advanced AI tools such as Clean Up which works similarly to Google's Magic Eraser, AI writing tools which can spell check and provide users with different writing styles, Smart Reply, Memory Movie in Photos app, and much more. Now, with the iOS 18.2 update, Apple may roll out more AI features.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!