iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence features revealed: Know what’s coming ahead of iPhone 16 launch
iOS 18.2 to include new Apple Intelligence features such as the Image Playground app and Genmoji. Know when the iOS 18.2 update is expected to roll out for iPhone 16 users.
iPhone 16 series is expected to be announced today at the Apple event alongside the the iOS 18 update. With the new generation iPhone on the horizon, it was assumed that Apple Intellignece would be released soon after the launch, however, it was highlighted that Apple's AI features will not be rolled out until the iOS 18.1 update in October. The iOS 18.1 beta showcased several AI features including AI writing tools, Clean up, AI notifications, and more. Now, it is expected that iOS 18.2 will offer two image generation tools which were previewed earlier at the WWDC event.
iOS 18.2 Apple Intelligence features
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, the iOS 18.2 update is expected to be rolled out in December with AI image generation tools. It was highlighted that Apple has delayed some AI features and now they are expected to debut at the December update. With the iOS 18.2 update, two AI features were reportedly highlighted, the Image Playground app and Genmoji.
According to Apple, the Image Playground app could be integrated with several iOS apps such as Messages or Notes where users can create customised images or emojis in cartoon or illustration format. Users will also be able to type in prompts for effective image generation. On the other hand, iOS 18.2 is also expected to include Genmoji which will enable users to generate creative emojis via the iPhone keyboard.
While we all are waiting for the improved version of Siri, the upcoming December update will not include the smarter Siri version. Reportedly, it is not expected until 2025, therefore, iPhone 16 users may have to wait a little longer to experience all the announced AI features.
iOS 18.1 Apple Intelligence features
Currently, the iOS 18.1 is in beta and several Apple Intelligence features are been previewed before the October release. The update includes advanced AI tools such as Clean Up which works similarly to Google's Magic Eraser, AI writing tools which can spell check and provide users with different writing styles, Smart Reply, Memory Movie in Photos app, and much more. Now, with the iOS 18.2 update, Apple may roll out more AI features.
