iOS 18.2 releasing soon: All the major AI features iPhone users should be excited about
With iOS 18.2, iPhone users are set to receive several Apple Intelligence features that were initially shown at the WWDC 2024 event.
iOS 18.2 update is just around the corner, with November nearly over and December fast approaching. Officially confirmed for release in December, this update is set to be a major upgrade, particularly for iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro users. It will bring a host of promised artificial intelligence features as part of Apple Intelligence. Just to clarify, Apple introduced the initial wave of Apple Intelligence feature with the iOS 18.1 update, but with iOS 18.2, we're set to receive several more upgrades that were initially shown at the WWDC 2024 event.
iOS 18.2: Here Are The Apple Intelligence Features Coming With It
To start, Apple will finally bring ChatGPT integration with Apple Intelligence. This will allow users to tap into OpenAI's AI capabilities for iOS.
In addition to ChatGPT, Apple will also introduce several fun AI features like Genmoji; this feature will allow users to create custom emojis for situations where a standard emoji doesn't exist, making conversations more expressive.
The Image Playground feature, meanwhile, will enable users to create various images based on prompts and themes, and even make custom images based on friends and family, offering a fun experience for sharing.
Finally, Visual Intelligence is a feature that lets you point your iPhone camera at your surroundings and receive information about them, similar to Google's Lens functionality.
Apple Recently Released The iOS 18.1.1 Update; Install Right Away
Apple has recently released the iOS 18.1.1 security update for all compatible iPhones. If you haven't downloaded and installed it yet, you should definitely do so, as it addresses several important security vulnerabilities. That being said, there are no major new features included in this update.
