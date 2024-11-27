iPhone 17 Pro design leaked with a BIG change- Here’s everything we know so far

iPhone 17 Pro models, slated to debut in 2025, are expected to get major upgrades in terms of performance, features, design, and camera capabilities. Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing about the new iPhone 17 Air with ultra-slim design and now rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro models have also started to surface. Now, in recent leaks, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may get a major design change. Reportedly, Apple has been planning to bring back the aluminium frame and discontinue the titanium frame. Know more about iPhone 17 Pro design changes.

iPhone 17 Pro design

According to The Information report, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may launch with an aluminium frame instead of a titanium frame which we have been seeing for two generations. Alongside the big comeback of aluminium frame in Pro models, Apple is also rumoured to integrate a rectangular camera module for iPhone 17 Pro models with will be made up of aluminium instead of glass. For generations, iPhone Pro models were launched with square-shaped camera modules made up of glass, however, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models may get a much-needed design upgrade.

Apart from these major design changes, Apple may introduce a rear panel which is a combination of aluminium and glass. The report suggests that the upper half of the iPhone 17 Pro will be made up of aluminium and the lower half will be made of glass. Additionally, the camera module will be bigger than the previous generation model. Therefore, iPhone 17 Pro models are speculated to get a major design revamp after following a similar design for generations.

iPhone 17 Pro rumours

As we wait for the iPhone 17 series launch, leaks and rumours have been giving us several details about what Apple has been planning. When it comes to performance, Apple may bring an A19 Pro chip which will likely be built with TSMC's 3rd generation 3nm process. There are also rumours about 12GB RAM for iPhone 17 Pro Max. Additionally, we may also get upgraded camera sensors for top-notch camera capabilities.

